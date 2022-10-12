ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to show FPS in Overwatch 2

Players are finally starting to really get into playing a lot of Overwatch 2 games after a tumultuous release on Oct. 4. Now that the server is more stable and people are getting online to play, they’re starting to find that some of their settings from Overwatch 1 didn’t carry over.
When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey

100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2

The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise. When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will...
Fortnitemares 2022 Concept Royale skins will release soon, per interview

Fortnite owes its continued longevity to the community that continues to log in and interact with the world as time goes on. Epic Games often rewards those players who put in the time, whether it be content creators with an Icon Series skin or allowing concept artists to create their own. This past March, players submitted new skins for the 2022 Fortnitemares event, and they’re coming soon.
Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell

Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
Thousands of cheaters banned in Modern Warfare 2 beta as RICOCHET hammer swings again

The Call of Duty developers have taken the next step in ensuring users’ gameplay is cheater free, with their RICOCHET Anti-Cheat being implemented into upcoming CoD titles. The kernel-level driver that’s being implemented will block out any unwanted drivers running from running or loading on your PC. The RICOCHET anti-cheat will scan your PC, ensuring users don’t have any naughty applications present. The anti-cheating software will run while users are playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
When does early access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to light the multiplayer world ablaze when it releases on Oct. 28, but a special offer will allow players to enjoy the game’s campaign missions early. Players can enjoy MW2’s exciting campaign up to a week early this fall. In the...
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?

It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT

VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?

VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
