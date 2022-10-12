Nintendo Officially Reveals The Amiibo Set’s Release Date And Explains What Features The Upcoming Splatoon 3 Amiibo Will Unlock

Read full article on original website
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Company Of Heroes 3 Has Been Postponed From Its Initial Release Date Of November 17, 2018, To An Unspecified Date In 2023, Per The Studio’s Official Blog Post
Company of Heroes 3, the planned real-time strategy game from Relic Entertainment, has had its release date pushed to 2023, disappointing fans looking forward to getting their teeth into the World War II action. Company of Heroes 3 is the newest installment in a series that has won the hearts of gamers with its fresh approach to the real-time strategy genre.
ComicBook
Pokemon to Release 6-Foot Garchomp Plush
Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has plenty of merchandise to its name. Over the last 20+ years, The Pokemon Company has put out plenty of goodies for fans, and its plush game has come far in recent years. And now, it seems Pokemon is about to release a 6-foot tall plush of Garchomp for diehard collectors.
CNET
Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets
Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for the Splatoon 3 game on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry. Each figure will cost $16. And like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro...
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
An All-New Game Mode Is Being Introduced This Week With The Release Of No Man’s Sky Version 4.0
Hello Games, the company that developed No Man’s Sky, has made many changes to the game over the past six years to keep gamers committed. The latest 4.0 update appears to be no exception, and its release is scheduled to coincide with that of the version for Nintendo Switch on October 7th.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
Resident Evil HD Was A Remaster, And While It Holds Up Well Even Now, This Mod Attempts To Reintroduce Some Of The Graphics From The Original 1996 Release
The 2002 HD remaster of the original Resident Evil features a mod that effectively makes the character models seem like they did in 1996. Demakes of video games, in which fans transform modern games into retro-styled versions, have been popular for some time. There is the Nintendo 64 remake of Portal, for instance, and the modder who remade Elden Ring for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game
PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit
The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
Nilou Is Hinted At In The Genshin Impact Teaser
An original character preview trailer showcasing the future playable character Nilou has been made available for viewing by the developer of Genshin Impact, miHoYo, under the umbrella brand of HoYoverse. Nilou will become a playable character in Genshin Impact in the not-too-distant future during Genshin Impact Version 3.1, which will...
With The Latest Patch For Spider-Man Remastered, Players May Now Link Their PC And PSN Accounts
The data mines were accurate. The most recent patch, which enables players to link their Steam and PSN accounts while playing the game, contains code confirming a previous suggestion that Spider-Man Remastered may receive PSN integration at some point in the future. Players can now link their Steam and PlayStation...
The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available
The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
IGN
Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2 Is Lady Dimitrescu’s Final Form
I knew it was a stunt as soon as I saw it, and yet it worked perfectly on me — Lady Dimitrescu in her eight-foot VR glory, towering over me as her vampiric daughters danced nearby. It’s the logical conclusion for Resident Evil Village’s legacy, which found fame in...
The Two Map Sections May Mention In The Elden Ring V1.07 Patch That Isn’t Available In The Lands Between At The Moment Are Hints At Impending DLC
There are references to new maps in the code of the latest patch for Elden Ring, which may indicate that more downloadable content is on the way. Since Elden Ring’s debut earlier in 2022, FromSoftware has patched the game several times, addressing various issues and adjusting the game’s balance for several weapons.
HappyGamer
