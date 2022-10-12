ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Kennewick man enters plea for his role in a staged accident scheme, other charges

SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced this week that Ali Abed Yaser, 52, of Kennewick pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and two counts of mail fraud.
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
KEPR

Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
102.7 KORD

Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft

It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
KEPR

RPD is rolling out a drone team

Tri-Cities, WASH. — The Richland Police Department recently added a drone program to increase security in our community. The drone team consists of eight RPD officers that are all certified Part 107 pilots. Six are patrol officers and two are a part of the investigative team. Officers with the...
RICHLAND, WA

