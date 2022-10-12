Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Kennewick man enters plea for his role in a staged accident scheme, other charges
SPOKANE – Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced this week that Ali Abed Yaser, 52, of Kennewick pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, and two counts of mail fraud.
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
Man Gets Four Life Sentences for 2019 Mass Murder in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
Kennewick man pleads guilty to charges stemming from staged crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to a staged car accident scene in 2019. Ali Abed Yaser, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and two counts of mail fraud. ...
Yakama mass murderer sentenced to life in prison, brother gets 27+ years
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two brothers responsible for a mass murder and carjacking spree on the Yakama Reservation on Treaty Day in 2019 have been sentenced to extensive stints in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, James Dean Cloud, 39, will spend the rest of his days in prison with four life sentences for a laundry...
KIMA TV
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County man pleads guilty to child molestation
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Cayden Redman entered a guilty plea to charges of child molestation in Benton County Superior Court on October, 10. According to Superior Court Probable Cause documents from April 2020, Redman molested two juvenile females between January, 2016 and April, 2020. The victims, aged 10 and 11 at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
KEPR
Utah man arrested after allegedly threating to bomb school in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Kennewick on Oct. 14. Just after 11:30 a.m., Kennewick Police Department Officers responded to St. Joseph’s Catholic School on the 900 block of W. 4th Ave. in Kennewick after a bomb threats report.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft
It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
KEPR
RPD is rolling out a drone team
Tri-Cities, WASH. — The Richland Police Department recently added a drone program to increase security in our community. The drone team consists of eight RPD officers that are all certified Part 107 pilots. Six are patrol officers and two are a part of the investigative team. Officers with the...
Richland Police Add Drones to Arsenal, Already Getting Busy [VIDEO]
There are two of them, and Richland Police say they've already been used in a couple of cases. The department did not specify the exact models but said they have two, each with different purposes. Franklin County was the first law enforcement agency to utilize them, their program began a...
Chronicle
Yakima Police to Recommend Charge After Hospital Staff, Officer Exposed to Hazardous Substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested months later in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The suspect in an August 2022 homicide investigation out of Wenatchee was brought into custody near a Southeastern Washington park on Tuesday evening. According to Cpt. Eric Knudson of the Walla Walla Police Department, the arrest was made around 5:00 p.m. PST on October 11. It was a joint effort between the Walla Walla Regional Drug...
