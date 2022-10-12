Read full article on original website
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah AylinSutherland Springs, TX
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
post-register.com
BBQ Fest schedule of events￼
Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Snack shop with a fly problem, insects invade fruit store
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections found flies buzzing around a snack shop, moldy lettuce and cheese in a grocery store, and a variety of insects hanging out at a fruit store. El Chango Loco. El Chango Loco, located in the 2800 block of Pleasanton, earned an 82 on...
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
New Braunfels celebrates the dead with return of Dia de los Muertos Festival
The event is expected to bring in thousands of visitors.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Antonio as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
seguintoday.com
Seguin Fire Department to host Fire Prevention Week Open House
(Seguin) — In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Seguin Fire Department (SFD) invites the public to its annual Open House event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Central Fire Station. The public is invited to get an up-close look at fire trucks and ambulances at...
KSAT 12
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Daycare Thanks Community for Its Support after Racial Slur Appears on Sign
A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
San Antonio Current
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
KSAT 12
Chili cheeseburger added to Whataburger menu for limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Fans of corn chip pie may have a new favorite Whataburger order. Whataburger has announced its newest menu item, the chili cheeseburger, will be available for a limited time. The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news...
Hot, humid weekend as we await significant cold front
A significant cold front is coming on Monday bringing soaking rain and cooler weather, but it will be a hot, humid weekend as we wait. -- David Yeomans
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
cw35.com
You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
seguintoday.com
Paul F. Hoffmann
Paul F. Hoffmann of New Braunfels, TX passed away October 10, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born to a German immigrant father and native Texan mother, Fritz and Hulda Hoffmann. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings; first wife, Alice Hoffmann and step son-in-law, Scott Roessing. Paul is survived by his second wife, Bernice (Schumann) Hoffmann, children Kathleen Rust (husband Rocky), Otis (wife, Christine), Lloyd (wife, Martha), stepchildren Darla Roessing and Rhonda Koenig (husband Brad), 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 17, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Honey Creek, with a rosary at 10:30 am preceding mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.
Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel Puts Texas Music History Up for Auction
There comes a time in every person’s life when they must look around at their many possessions and declare: This all needs to live somewhere else. For Asleep at the Wheel founder Ray Benson, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning master of Western swing with a 50-plus-year career in music, that time is now. A live auction of hundreds of items from Benson’s personal collection will take place Oct. 15 at the Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels.
