Seguin, TX

post-register.com

BBQ Fest schedule of events￼

Here is updated information from Texas Monthly regarding its BBQ Fest scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lockhart. The celebration of the wide world of BBQ, featuring food, drinks, live music, cooking demos, and a marketplace. Featured joints will showcase international and creative flavors, plus a lineup of curated taquerias. Market...
LOCKHART, TX
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in San Antonio 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in San Antonio, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in San Antonio as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin Fire Department to host Fire Prevention Week Open House

(Seguin) — In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Seguin Fire Department (SFD) invites the public to its annual Open House event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Central Fire Station. The public is invited to get an up-close look at fire trucks and ambulances at...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

New Braunfels Daycare Thanks Community for Its Support after Racial Slur Appears on Sign

A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry

A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Chili cheeseburger added to Whataburger menu for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of corn chip pie may have a new favorite Whataburger order. Whataburger has announced its newest menu item, the chili cheeseburger, will be available for a limited time. The burger includes chili and corn chips on top of two beef patties, according to a news...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw35.com

You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar

SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Paul F. Hoffmann

Paul F. Hoffmann of New Braunfels, TX passed away October 10, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born to a German immigrant father and native Texan mother, Fritz and Hulda Hoffmann. He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 siblings; first wife, Alice Hoffmann and step son-in-law, Scott Roessing. Paul is survived by his second wife, Bernice (Schumann) Hoffmann, children Kathleen Rust (husband Rocky), Otis (wife, Christine), Lloyd (wife, Martha), stepchildren Darla Roessing and Rhonda Koenig (husband Brad), 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022 in New Braunfels, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, October 17, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Honey Creek, with a rosary at 10:30 am preceding mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
TexasHighways

Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel Puts Texas Music History Up for Auction

There comes a time in every person’s life when they must look around at their many possessions and declare: This all needs to live somewhere else. For Asleep at the Wheel founder Ray Benson, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning master of Western swing with a 50-plus-year career in music, that time is now. A live auction of hundreds of items from Benson’s personal collection will take place Oct. 15 at the Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

