FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest made in fatal Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a local business owner Oct. 1. Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29, of Brentwood, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run with injury or death. Police accuse Ramirez of killing Chung Thuy “Tammy” Lee, 44, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
2 suspects linked to ‘prolific auto burglar’ taken into custody, facing 38 counts
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a series of auto burglaries in the South Bay, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced in a press release. Authorities said the two are facing 38 counts of auto burglary. One of the suspects, Exrill Wilson, 39, is a known associate to […]
Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
Man accused of stalking, harassing women on San Francisco streets arrested, police say
Investigators have linked Bill Gene Hobbs to 14 incidents dating back to Sept. 2021. He's accused of chasing, touching and even kissing women on the street in broad daylight.
Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner
WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
SFist
Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot
A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
KRON4
Stockton serial killings not related to Chicago killings, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said they are in touch with authorities in Chicago to see if two killings that happened in 2018 could be connected to the ones in California. According to police, the possible connection is through the person of interest law enforcement identified. When Stockton...
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
KRON4
Residents displaced after four-alarm fire at senior home in Oakland
KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/oakland-firefighters-respond-to-apartment-fire-rescues-in-progress/. Residents displaced after four-alarm fire at senior …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/oakland-firefighters-respond-to-apartment-fire-rescues-in-progress/. Local doctor warns of bad flu season. 2022 Hispanic Heritage Special. FDA declares Adderall shortage. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/national/fda-warns-of-adderall-shortage/. San Jose records 53rd traffic fatality...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
East Bay man tries to stop catalytic converter theft, gets shot in leg twice
"He tried to intervene and got shot in the leg twice."
Update: Dublin/Pleasanton BART station reopens following police activity
DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Police activity at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station forced its closure for about a half an hour Thursday morning.BART tweeted about the closure at 9:36 a.m. Buses were providing transport between Dublin and West Dublin until the station closure ended.The station reopened to passengers at around 10 a.m. with normal service resuming. BART officials did not provide any details on the police activity.
KRON4
San Jose records 53rd traffic fatality of 2022
KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/san-jose-traffic-fatality-is-citys-53rd-this-year/. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/san-jose-traffic-fatality-is-citys-53rd-this-year/. Local doctor warns of bad flu season. 2022 Hispanic Heritage Special. FDA declares Adderall shortage. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/national/fda-warns-of-adderall-shortage/. Residents displaced after four-alarm fire at senior …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more:...
Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
Woman, 50, dies after late-night hit-and-run in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who […]
SFist
Group of Men Robbed at Gunpoint In Mission District, One Shot
One man was shot during the commission of a robbery on the street outside of a Mission District bar on Monday night, in an incident that involved three suspects which was one of two shootings that night. The first shooting occurred outside of a bar on Mission near 23rd Street...
