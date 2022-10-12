ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Arrest made in fatal Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a local business owner Oct. 1. Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29, of Brentwood, has been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run with injury or death. Police accuse Ramirez of killing Chung Thuy “Tammy” Lee, 44, […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFist

Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot

A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kron4
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4

Stockton serial killings not related to Chicago killings, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said they are in touch with authorities in Chicago to see if two killings that happened in 2018 could be connected to the ones in California. According to police, the possible connection is through the person of interest law enforcement identified. When Stockton...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4

Residents displaced after four-alarm fire at senior home in Oakland

KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/oakland-firefighters-respond-to-apartment-fire-rescues-in-progress/. Residents displaced after four-alarm fire at senior …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/oakland-firefighters-respond-to-apartment-fire-rescues-in-progress/. Local doctor warns of bad flu season. 2022 Hispanic Heritage Special. FDA declares Adderall shortage. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/national/fda-warns-of-adderall-shortage/. San Jose records 53rd traffic fatality...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help

OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Dublin/Pleasanton BART station reopens following police activity

DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Police activity at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station forced its closure for about a half an hour Thursday morning.BART tweeted about the closure at 9:36 a.m. Buses were providing transport between Dublin and West Dublin until the station closure ended.The station reopened to passengers at around 10 a.m. with normal service resuming. BART officials did not provide any details on the police activity.
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4

San Jose records 53rd traffic fatality of 2022

KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/san-jose-traffic-fatality-is-citys-53rd-this-year/. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/san-jose-traffic-fatality-is-citys-53rd-this-year/. Local doctor warns of bad flu season. 2022 Hispanic Heritage Special. FDA declares Adderall shortage. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/national/fda-warns-of-adderall-shortage/. Residents displaced after four-alarm fire at senior …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more:...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Woman, 50, dies after late-night hit-and-run in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who […]
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy