Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard are crime victims
Sheriff Javier Salazar also confirmed his office has identified suspects responsible for luring the migrants onto the planes.
KTSA
Bexar County Fire Department to unveil new fire station on far west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Fire Department is set for an open house to unveil a brand new fire station for District 7 Fire Rescue on Sunday. Growth in the area demanded an expansion for the unit that was previously housed in an older, smaller facility at the same location.
KSAT 12
San Antonio driver arrested after trying to bring meth into Kerr County, deputies say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A San Antonio man was pulled over as he was driving into Kerr County with meth and two firearms in his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Raphael Michael Sifuentes, 27, was arrested on Oct. 10 on Highway 27, near Center Point, by Kerr County deputies after they were alerted about drugs coming into the county to be sold.
seguintoday.com
District 3 city council, Seguin ISD District 7 candidates interviewed on Saturday Topic
(Seguin) — We have a special start time for our Saturday Topic program this weekend. Our coverage of the local contested races that will appear on the November 8 ballot will get started on Saturday morning. The show will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday morning on KWED. The earlier...
KSAT 12
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.
dailytrib.com
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
tpr.org
Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off
This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
KSAT 12
Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
Four teens detained after man found with ziptied wrists at San Antonio motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with his wrists ziptied at a San Antonio motel and four people have been detained, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Friday at a motel in the 2200 block of Southwest Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
spectrumlocalnews.com
HOA installs solar powered camera to combat theft
SAN ANTONIO — Since last year, there’s been a double digit uptick in theft in San Antonio. A problem one HOA is working to combat. Helen Cronenberger loves her dogs. As a retiree, she’s been taking her basenjis to dog shows for nearly a decade. “I used...
KTSA
Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels. Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant. A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at...
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
