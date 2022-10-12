ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Gonzales, TX
City
Seguin, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
Guadalupe County, TX
Government
City
Caldwell, TX
dailytrib.com

Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan

The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Bexar Co. District Attorney race sees Gonzales, LaHood face off

This year’s midterm election sees the return of Gonzales versus a LaHood in the race for Bexar County district attorney. District attorneys are responsible for leading prosecutions on behalf of the local government. Often, they set precedents for criminal justice and public safety policies. Marc LaHood is the Republican...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Fire Marshal#Fire Department#Kdbi#Comal#Bexar
KSAT 12

Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Traffic stop in Kerr County leads to drugs, guns, money, stolen IDs

KERRVILLE, Texas – A Spring Branch man and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Kerr County that yielded drugs, guns, stolen checks, stolen identification and financial information for multiple people. According to a news release, a Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle the suspects...
KERR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
KSAT 12

Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?

I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

HOA installs solar powered camera to combat theft

SAN ANTONIO — Since last year, there’s been a double digit uptick in theft in San Antonio. A problem one HOA is working to combat. Helen Cronenberger loves her dogs. As a retiree, she’s been taking her basenjis to dog shows for nearly a decade. “I used...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels. Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant. A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy