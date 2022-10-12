ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Philomath girls hand Newport its worst loss of the season, 6-0

Over a three-day stretch in late September, the Philomath High girls soccer team suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses to Newport and North Marion. The Warriors needed to refocus to put together momentum for the final month and that’s exactly what happened with victories over Sweet Home, Stayton and Cascade. Newport...
PHILOMATH, OR
PHS girls win title at Clash in the Cascades cross-country meet

The Philomath High School girls cross-country team took first place at the Clash in the Cascades at Sisters on Thursday despite not entering three of its top varsity runners. Senior Ingrid Hellesto placed ninth and freshman Lucy King finished 10th to lead Philomath’s individuals. Hellesto came in with a time of 22:06.6 and King was close behind at 22:20.6.
PHILOMATH, OR
Warriors roll in and out of Newport with 3-set sweep

The Philomath High School volleyball team rolled to a straight-set victory over an overmatched Newport squad on Tuesday night, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17. The Warriors take records of 13-7 overall and 4-3 in the Oregon West into a Senior Night matchup on Thursday against North Marion. The varsity match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
NEWPORT, OR
Philomath, OR
Stayton, OR
Philomath, OR
OSU releases summer term honor roll

Oregon State University released on Thursday the names of students who made the Scholastic Honor Roll for the completed summer term. The list includes 15 students that in OSU records show Philomath as their hometown. To be included on the honor roll, students must earn a B-plus (3.5) or better...
CORVALLIS, OR
Obituary: Justin Lee Sawtelle (1975-2022)

Justin Sawtelle, 47, formerly from Philomath, died October 8, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. He was born to Phillip Sawtelle and Judy Taylor on July 21, 1975 in Corvallis, Oregon. Justin is survived by his mother Judy, stepfather Dennis Hultberg, father Phillip Sawtelle, stepmother Cheryl, his sister Amber Sawtelle, and his beloved therapy dog “Stella”.
PHILOMATH, OR
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
EUGENE, OR
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th

The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
OREGON STATE
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
LANE COUNTY, OR

