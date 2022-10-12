Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Is ‘The Tail Being Wagged by a Very Sick Dog’: Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
The years-anticipated Ethereum merge from proof of work to proof of stake finally happened on September 15, and it went off without a hitch. The Ethereum network now uses 99% less energy. The merge went "what seems to be flawlessly," Joe Lubin, CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef
David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
dailyhodl.com
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Realistic Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto, According to Analyst Jason Pizzino
A popular crypto strategist is mapping out where Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets may bottom out in a worst case scenario. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,00 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibility for the total market capitalization of crypto assets to lose another 40% of its value even after this year’s deep correction.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
coingeek.com
Should nodes raise transaction fees?
An unknown miner has been mining empty blocks on the Bitcoin SV blockchain with significant hash power lately, causing intermittent service disruptions and multiple orphaned blocks. This behavior has typically occurred when mining is more profitable on BSV than BCH or BTC. While that is the case recently, the miner has sustained majority hash power on BSV for some time.
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor
At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
coingeek.com
Brendan Lee: How to prove ownership of a Bitcoin address
Do you know how public and private keys are generated? Would you be able to verify a digital signature? If your answer to either of those questions is no, there’s no need to feel embarrassed as you are not alone! For all the articles and opinion pieces on the internet about Bitcoin, there is still a distinct lack of understanding around how the technology actually works.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee on the state of markets as BSV reaches $5 while other ‘cryptos’ slump
Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee gave his thoughts on why all digital currencies are going to zero and Bitcoin SV (BSV) is going to $5 in his latest YouTube video. Utility is the only true driver of long-term value. Henslee begins by pointing out that, so far in the digital currency...
Comments / 0