ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
u.today

Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef

David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Bitcoin Core#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Unbounded Capital Summit#Gorillapool#Btc Core#Visa
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce

Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…

Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
dailyhodl.com

Here’s a Realistic Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto, According to Analyst Jason Pizzino

A popular crypto strategist is mapping out where Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the crypto markets may bottom out in a worst case scenario. In a new strategy session, Jason Pizzino tells his 276,00 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibility for the total market capitalization of crypto assets to lose another 40% of its value even after this year’s deep correction.
MARKETS
binbits.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Should nodes raise transaction fees?

An unknown miner has been mining empty blocks on the Bitcoin SV blockchain with significant hash power lately, causing intermittent service disruptions and multiple orphaned blocks. This behavior has typically occurred when mining is more profitable on BSV than BCH or BTC. While that is the case recently, the miner has sustained majority hash power on BSV for some time.
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor

At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

Brendan Lee: How to prove ownership of a Bitcoin address

Do you know how public and private keys are generated? Would you be able to verify a digital signature? If your answer to either of those questions is no, there’s no need to feel embarrassed as you are not alone! For all the articles and opinion pieces on the internet about Bitcoin, there is still a distinct lack of understanding around how the technology actually works.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy