Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Property management experts share why rental market is in high demand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflation, interest rates, and demand are all factors that are playing a role in today’s expensive rental market. Property management companies are seeing a shift since the COVID-19 pandemic home rentals and apartments and apartments are in high demand due to interest rates forcing buyers out of the housing market.
101.9 The Bull

Remember The Historic Villa Inn? Best Pool In Amarillo.

History is an amazing thing. Whether it's history from 300 years ago, or something just a few decades ago. It can invoke memories that are unforgettable and ingrained in your head for a lifetime. Amarillo seems to be full of those types of places, and this one looks like a place I would've had a blast at.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo sales tax revenue increases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Laura Storrs, assistant city manager and chief financial officer of Amarillo said that although inflation continues to go up, reaching 8 to 9 percent, sales tax in Amarillo continues to keep pace with inflation. “What that means is that our local economy is doing good. People are still spending dollars here […]
KFDA

AEDC approves incentive package for Costal Packing Company

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An addition to the local beef industry could benefit from 30 acres of city land and up to almost three quarters of a million dollars for the creation of up to 60 jobs. Amarillo Economic Development Cooperation board members approved the incentive package for Coastal Packing...
kgncnewsnow.com

PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless

The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
101.9 The Bull

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
hppr.org

The Cost of a Stamp

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I love being a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. I’m typically more of a fiction gal myself, but I enjoyed How the Post Office Created America by Winifred Gallagher.
KFDA

City of Amarillo approves $7.5 million for new LED field lighting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will be investing over $7 million in public sports field lights to promote more late night games and provide more safety. “A lot of the athletic fields, baseball fields in particular, but also soccer fields. We’ve had felling lighting systems, they’re both the electrical services and the lights themselves are from back and some of them as old as the 60s,” said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities and capitol projects, city of Amarillo.
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval. This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force. The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with...
