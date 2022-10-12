Born in West Sussex, Tim Peake, 50, spent 18 years in military service. He was working as a test pilot when he applied to be an astronaut with the European Space Agency. In 2015, he became the first British ESA astronaut to visit the International Space Station, where he spent six months. His latest children’s book, The Cosmic Diary of Our Incredible Universe, has just been published and he is currently on his first UK speaking tour. He lives with his wife and two sons in West Sussex.

