Elon Musk once got up in the middle of the night and dug through snow to pick flowers for his wife after forgetting to buy her a Christmas present
The billionaire's second wife, Talulah Riley, recounted the time he forgot to buy her a Christmas gift and instead gave her flowers he had picked.
bioengineer.org
Not so dumb: goldfish show a keen ability to estimate distances
The neural circuits that underpin spatial navigation in mammals, birds, and reptiles are well known, but it was unclear whether similar structures also existed in fish. This knowledge would allow us to build a more cohesive picture of how spatial navigation systems evolved. The neural circuits that underpin spatial navigation...
bioengineer.org
Diego bows to ancestral sabretoothed mammal
Dogs, cats, and their close relatives — existing and extinct — are members of Carnivoramorpha, a group of mammals in which saber-like canines have evolved twice. Dogs, cats, and their close relatives — existing and extinct — are members of Carnivoramorpha, a group of mammals in which saber-like canines have evolved twice.
bioengineer.org
Threatened Aldabra giant tortoise genome decoded
They can live for more than 100 years and weigh up to 250 kilograms – Aldabra giant tortoises. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now decoded the genome of Aldabrachelys gigantea, one of only two remaining giant tortoise species worldwide. The findings will help to ensure the long-term survival of the threatened species.
bioengineer.org
Why erect-crested penguins reject their first egg and lay a second one
A new analysis of old data suggests that the endangered erect-crested penguin’s bizarre nesting habits – rejecting the first egg they lay – is because they can’t feed two chicks, and the second, larger egg has a better chance of success. Lloyd Davis of the University of Otago in New Zealand and colleagues describe these findings and their implications for penguin conservation in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on October 12, 2022.
bioengineer.org
Disappearing notes in classical tune highlight the dramatic loss of Humpback Whales
A Cambridge team frustrated by the apathetic response to biodiversity loss has developed a dramatic new way to highlight the demise of nature – and people are listening. A Cambridge team frustrated by the apathetic response to biodiversity loss has developed a dramatic new way to highlight the demise of nature – and people are listening.
Astronaut Tim Peake: ‘What happens when we die? We find out whether we are living in a simulation’
Born in West Sussex, Tim Peake, 50, spent 18 years in military service. He was working as a test pilot when he applied to be an astronaut with the European Space Agency. In 2015, he became the first British ESA astronaut to visit the International Space Station, where he spent six months. His latest children’s book, The Cosmic Diary of Our Incredible Universe, has just been published and he is currently on his first UK speaking tour. He lives with his wife and two sons in West Sussex.
bioengineer.org
Bees active in woodland tree-tops, research shows
Wild bees may be just as happy visiting the high canopy of woodlands as they are among the flowers at ground level, according to new research from the University of East Anglia. Wild bees may be just as happy visiting the high canopy of woodlands as they are among the...
bioengineer.org
Red Alert: massive stars sound warning they are about to go supernova
Astronomers from Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Montpellier have devised an ‘early warning’ system to sound the alert when a massive star is about to end its life in a supernova explosion. The work was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Astronomers...
bioengineer.org
Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong
A Melbourne-led team has for the first time shown that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish can perform goal-directed tasks – in this case the simple tennis-like computer game, Pong. The results of the study are published today in the journal Neuron. A Melbourne-led team has for the...
bioengineer.org
Conscious perception of sound is carried by dedicated assemblies of neurons in the brain
A new study co-led by Human Brain Project researchers in France has revealed how consciously listening generates sound-specific assemblies of neurons in the brain. While awake, hundreds of nerve cells at a time can coordinate to form these sound-specific patterns. Under anaesthesia, a brain response to auditory stimuli is still observed, but indistinguishable from spontaneous brain activity. The study, which combined in vivo experiments and computational modelling, has been published in Nature Neuroscience.
bioengineer.org
Improving the view: UH professor pioneers imaging techniques of cornea and fetal brain
Under the direction of Kirill Larin, high resolution optical coherence tomography (OCT) is having an extended moment. Over the past 20 years, the UH professor of biomedical engineering has masterminded its growth from a tool that examines only the retina to one that can measure an incredibly large variety of internal organs, ranging from fetal hearts to neural tubes.
bioengineer.org
Popular herbicide weakens bumblebees’ color vision
Finnish researchers found out how Roundup, a herbicide containing glyphosate, affects the learning and memory of bumblebees. Already a small dose affected their ability to learn and memorise connections between colors and taste. The weakened fine color vision can severely impair bumblebees’ foraging and nesting success. In the study,...
bioengineer.org
Smelling in VR environment possible with new gaming technology
An odor machine, so-called olfactometer, makes it possible to smell in VR environments. First up is a “wine tasting game” where the user smells wine in a virtual wine cellar and gets points if the guess on aromas in each wine is correct. The new technology that can be printed on 3D printers has been developed in collaboration between Stockholm University and Malmö University. The research, funded by the Marianne and Marcus Wallenberg Foundation, was recently published in the International Journal of Human – Computer Studies.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
