Buncombe County, NC

Lineup Announced for the 2022 Warren Haynes Christmas Jam

Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam officially returns in 2022!. Following a three-year hiatus, the annual holiday event, also presented by the W&S Charitable Foundation and Stefani Scamardo, will once again descend upon Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, NC, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a special evening at Harrah’s Cherokee Center to benefit the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity along with BeLoved Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
New Art Installation Showcases the Talents of Renowned Glass Artists

Western Carolina University recently welcomed a new sculpture to the Apodaca Science Building. The art installation, a breathtaking piece titled “Illuminated Sphere,” was brought to life by artists John Littleton and Kate Vogel. Littleton and Vogel are from Bakersville and have collaborated for more than 40 years on cast and blown glass artworks.
CULLOWHEE, NC

