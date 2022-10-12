Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam officially returns in 2022!. Following a three-year hiatus, the annual holiday event, also presented by the W&S Charitable Foundation and Stefani Scamardo, will once again descend upon Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, NC, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a special evening at Harrah’s Cherokee Center to benefit the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity along with BeLoved Asheville.

