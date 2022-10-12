Read full article on original website
Land of Sky P20 Council Receives $1.4 Million in Funding From Dept. of Labor
The Land of Sky P20 Council is proud to announce that they will receive $1,441,125 from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities through “Project Collaborate: Addressing the Workforce Gap through Inclusive Training Opportunities”. This three-year project will enable the Land of Sky P20 Council...
Lineup Announced for the 2022 Warren Haynes Christmas Jam
Warren Haynes Presents: Christmas Jam officially returns in 2022!. Following a three-year hiatus, the annual holiday event, also presented by the W&S Charitable Foundation and Stefani Scamardo, will once again descend upon Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, NC, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, for a special evening at Harrah’s Cherokee Center to benefit the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity along with BeLoved Asheville.
New Art Installation Showcases the Talents of Renowned Glass Artists
Western Carolina University recently welcomed a new sculpture to the Apodaca Science Building. The art installation, a breathtaking piece titled “Illuminated Sphere,” was brought to life by artists John Littleton and Kate Vogel. Littleton and Vogel are from Bakersville and have collaborated for more than 40 years on cast and blown glass artworks.
