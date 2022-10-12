The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care announced a new president and CEO on Wednesday. It’s someone not new to NIC, however. Raymond W. Braun, a former board member and previous chair of NIC, will become president and CEO, the organization said. Braun most recently was dean of the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH.

