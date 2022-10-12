Read full article on original website
Recapitalization to fund expansion of Discovery Senior Living’s portfolio
Funds advised by Lee Equity Partners and Coastwood Senior Housing Partners have signed an agreement to invest in Bonita Springs, FL-based Discovery Senior Living. The recapitalization will fund Discovery’s strategic expansion and operational platform enhancements. “We have a saying around here about not drinking your own Kool-Aid, so we...
Why bridge loans should be part of your financial toolkit
Although traditional bank and agency lending tends to dominate the financing discussion in senior living, short-term financing, or bridge lending, is a tool that every owner and operator should know about and have in the toolkit, especially in an environment of rising interest rates and credit restrictions. A bridge loan...
NIC announces new president and CEO
The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care announced a new president and CEO on Wednesday. It’s someone not new to NIC, however. Raymond W. Braun, a former board member and previous chair of NIC, will become president and CEO, the organization said. Braun most recently was dean of the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, OH.
