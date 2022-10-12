Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
rvahub.com
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space
A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
Chesterfield County to break ground on affordable housing in Ettrick
Chesterfield County and the nonprofit Maggie Walker Community Land Trust are breaking ground on what they are calling the first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Ettrick next week.
Richmond skeleton is more than just a Halloween decoration
It's nearly impossible to miss if you're driving down Kensington Avenue or Roseneath Road in Richmond's Museum District - a 12-foot skeleton hanging off the side of a house.
Richmond giving out winter weather preparedness kits to senior citizens
The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.
Pets rescued from Florida after Hurricane Ian arrive at Richmond SPCA
Just a week after dogs rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico arrived in Richmond, the Richmond SPCA welcomed five dogs and 16 cats from Florida.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19
Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
richmondmagazine.com
Welcome to the Club
Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free gas giveaway at Exxon in Richmond this Saturday
One Richmond gas station will be giving out $10 in free gas to a limited number of people this Saturday.
Why this Richmond veterinarian left the clinic: ‘You could never get ahead’
Dr. Evan Apotheker spent the past 10 years practicing in both small animal care and emergency medicine in Richmond. But in 2021, he made the decision to shift to house calls only.
Virginia Business
HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO
HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
Hopewell Haunts Halloween event to feature live music, amusement park rides, food and more
This Saturday, don't miss the City of Hopewell's annual fall and Halloween celebration, Hopewell Haunts.
NBC12
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
PLANetizen
How Banks Perpetuate Overbuilt Parking
Ned Oliver, in an article in Axios, cautions that, although the city of Richmond, Virginia is encouraging more density and walkability by reducing parking requirements, developers face another challenge to reducing parking: banks. Per city rules, “Developers are no longer required to offer any dedicated parking if their building contains...
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
Get ready to solve a ‘murder mystery’ at Pamplin Park in Petersburg based on historic event
The month of October offers plenty of chances to get a good scare, but have you ever wanted to be in the middle of your own thrilling murder mystery? You can have the chance in Petersburg's Pamplin Park later this month.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
