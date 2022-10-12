ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
Richmond Food News: Oct. 13-19

Home to Southern fried chicken, a butcher counter and a bit of everything edible, Supper Club opened earlier this year in Tuckahoe and is gaining a wide fan base for its prepared foods and charcuterie boards. Helmed by chef Carlisle Bannister and wife Christy Dobrucky, the neighborhood market’s name was inspired by a supper club Bannister’s grandfather operated downtown in the 1960s. (Richmond magazine)
Welcome to the Club

Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HCA Virginia names new Parham Doctors’ Hospital CEO

HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt as CEO for its Richmond-based Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Tobitt will take on the role effective Nov. 7, according to a news release. She is currently chief operating officer at Reston Hospital Center, where she planned and coordinated the development of Tysons Emergency, an emergency room, on the organization’s campus. She has worked at the Reston hospital since Aug. 2021, according to her LinkedIn account.
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
PLANetizen

How Banks Perpetuate Overbuilt Parking

Ned Oliver, in an article in Axios, cautions that, although the city of Richmond, Virginia is encouraging more density and walkability by reducing parking requirements, developers face another challenge to reducing parking: banks. Per city rules, “Developers are no longer required to offer any dedicated parking if their building contains...
