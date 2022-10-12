Read full article on original website
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
asheville.com
Asheville Parks & Recreation Encourages Ashevillians to Enjoy the Autumn Season Outdoors
Out-of-towners like to speculate when fall foliage will peak in Asheville to plan a visit. For locals, the beauty of living in the Blue Ridge Mountains means the chance to enjoy a regional show of bright yellow, burnt orange, and vibrant purple hues that can last six to eight weeks.
asheville.com
Land of Sky P20 Council Receives $1.4 Million in Funding From Dept. of Labor
The Land of Sky P20 Council is proud to announce that they will receive $1,441,125 from the U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities through “Project Collaborate: Addressing the Workforce Gap through Inclusive Training Opportunities”. This three-year project will enable the Land of Sky P20 Council...
Mountain Xpress
72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville
There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
asheville.com
City of Asheville Announces Requests for Proposals for the Management of Juneteenth 2023
The City of Asheville seeks to contract with a non-profit organization to lead the development, management, and execution of a single event or series of events and engagements designed to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday in 2023. The RFP is being issued to identify qualified non-profit organizations with the capacity to...
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
Smoky Mountain News
Ready for Apple Harvest Fest?
The 35th annual Haywood County Apple Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Waynesville. Hailed as one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation,” the annual festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Haywood County’s agricultural heritage. The event features over 140 handmade arts and crafts vendors, locally grown apples and apple products for sale.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
carolinaepicurean.com
Not a stretch – Tall John’s, Asheville’s next Best Restaurant?
To be sure, I’ll have to go to Tall John’s a few more times to make the proclaimation – “Asheville’s next Best Restaurant” permanent. If last night’s preview is any indication, there’s no question about it!. Food hasn’t surprised me in quite...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits
Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Spotlight On: Lake Lure’s Flowering Bridge
Any visitor to Lake Lure has probably noticed the bright, overflowing blooms of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. This historic, three-arch bridge was once a major thoroughfare, built in 1925 to carry traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. When the bridge was decommissioned and replaced in 2011 after 85 years, Lake Lure resident Bill Miller had a vision for preserving the old bridge as a garden. “He went to the Town Council with the idea and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was born,” says Bridge volunteer Debbie Clark. “The State of North Carolina deeded the bridge to the town to be developed as a pedestrian walkway garden.”
nctripping.com
How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
biltmorebeacon.com
Teacher-turned-nurse joins AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Abby Gutch is the new director of professional development and nursing excellence for AdventHealth Hendersonville. Gutch started her career as an elementary school teacher, but switched to nursing after an “amazing” experience with a care team while in the hospital. Gutch earned her bachelor’s degree...
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Public Radio changing frequencies to bring more news to more people
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Public Radio is set to make the big switch later this month. The station is preparing to swap frequencies on its two channels; BPR News and BPR Classic will make the switch overnight on Halloween. For those who listen to the radio, the...
