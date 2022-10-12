ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Mountain Xpress

72-unit townhome development coming to West Asheville

There’s a saying that the perfect is the enemy of the good. A majority of Asheville City Council members may have had that aphorism in mind as they voted to approve a conditional zoning request Oct. 11. The new zoning, approved 6-1 with Kim Roney opposed, allows for the construction of a townhome development in West Asheville despite some reservations about the project’s design.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
BANNER ELK, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Ready for Apple Harvest Fest?

The 35th annual Haywood County Apple Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Waynesville. Hailed as one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation,” the annual festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Haywood County’s agricultural heritage. The event features over 140 handmade arts and crafts vendors, locally grown apples and apple products for sale.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
tribpapers.com

Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits

Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Spotlight On: Lake Lure’s Flowering Bridge

Any visitor to Lake Lure has probably noticed the bright, overflowing blooms of the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge. This historic, three-arch bridge was once a major thoroughfare, built in 1925 to carry traffic between Lake Lure and Chimney Rock. When the bridge was decommissioned and replaced in 2011 after 85 years, Lake Lure resident Bill Miller had a vision for preserving the old bridge as a garden. “He went to the Town Council with the idea and the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was born,” says Bridge volunteer Debbie Clark. “The State of North Carolina deeded the bridge to the town to be developed as a pedestrian walkway garden.”
LAKE LURE, NC
nctripping.com

How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
FRANKLIN, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Teacher-turned-nurse joins AdventHealth Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE – Abby Gutch is the new director of professional development and nursing excellence for AdventHealth Hendersonville. Gutch started her career as an elementary school teacher, but switched to nursing after an “amazing” experience with a care team while in the hospital. Gutch earned her bachelor’s degree...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

