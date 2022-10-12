Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Teenage girl fights for her life in India after alleged rapist's fire attack
Fears are growing for the survival of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by a family member who is also accused of raping her as she fights for her life at a hospital in northern India. In a case that has shocked the country, police in Uttar...
British mother of Parkland victim says ‘the wrong verdict was given out’
The British mother of a Parkland school shooting victim has said she believes the “wrong” verdict was given to gunman Nikolas Cruz after he was spared the death penalty.Anne Ramsay’s daughter Helena, 17, was among 17 killed in the 2018 Florida massacre.A jury ruled on 13 October that Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.”After spending months and months listening and hearing testimonies and looking at the murderer... I believe justice was not done,” Ms Ramsay said.“The wrong verdict was given out today.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by verdict calling Nikolas Cruz ‘an animal’Moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penaltyParkland shooting victim’s parents ‘disgusted’ by life sentence for Nikolas Cruz
Two people charged after soup thrown on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting
Two people have been charged after throwing soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 20-year-old Anna Holland and 21-year-old Phoebe Plummer will appear in court charged with criminal damage for the recorded demonstration at the National Gallery.The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the 1888 work Sunflowers shortly after 11am on Friday, before kneeling down in front of the painting and appearing to glue their hands to the wall beneath it.Tomato soup covered the image, which is covered by glass, as well as parts of the golden frame.Visitors...
A 30-year-old drop of blood led to an arrest in this unsolved Vermont murder case
A single drop of blood has led to the arrest of a suspect in the unsolved 1989 murders of Catherine and George Peacock in Danby, Vermont, police say.
