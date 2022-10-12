"People come from miles around, from the farms and from the towns, to where excitement will be found at the Alabama National Fair!" The Alabama State Agricultural Society sponsored a fair in Montgomery dating back to pre-Civil War days, in 1854. Harper’s Weekly magazine described the location of the fairgrounds as “beautifully located upon the banks of the noble Alabama River, occupying a large, level, grassy plain, to the north of the city.”

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO