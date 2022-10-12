ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress

Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing

In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Penn's Nolan McCullough

MISHAWAKA — In his first year as the starting quarterback at Penn, Nolan McCullough has quickly shown he belongs. He's taking the lessons he learned during his time on JV and finding ways to apply it at the next level. "Last year, I didn't get a ton of experience...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Mural dedication ceremony held for Buchanan Olympic medalist

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — An Olympian and Buchanan native is being celebrated in her hometown. Tonight, a ribbon cutting, and mural dedication ceremony was held for Hannah Roberts. Roberts is a 3-time BMX Cycling World Champion and Olympic silver medalist. To commemorate her accomplishments, the city of Buchanan hired...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Search ongoing for offender missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC), along with local law enforcement, are searching for an offender who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. According to IDOC, at this time there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is...
WESTVILLE, IN
22 WSBT

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'

SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial

Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house

Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Man faces charges after stealing $55,000 out of ATM with crowbar

LA PORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — A former Hammond man is in the LaPorte County Jail facing theft and criminal mischief charges. Court documents allege 25-year-old Malik Bunch broke into a Michigan City ATM Sunday, stealing more than $55,000. Bunch was arrested with the help of surveillance video at the...
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit

Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

