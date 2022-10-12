During the throes of the pandemic in 2020, my cookery school (Life Kitchen in Sunderland) gave out free school meals to kids in the holidays when the government would not. Sunderland is an area of deprivation with a lot of hungry children. This was never more apparent than at that time.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereWe cooked and gave away many meals – including mac and cheese in the hundreds – alongside lunch boxes filled with crisps, yoghurts, fruit and sandwiches. Simple food to many of us, but vital food to kids without.While meeting...

ADVOCACY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO