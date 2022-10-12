Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: It shouldn’t be left to chefs like me to feed hungry children – what is the government thinking?
During the throes of the pandemic in 2020, my cookery school (Life Kitchen in Sunderland) gave out free school meals to kids in the holidays when the government would not. Sunderland is an area of deprivation with a lot of hungry children. This was never more apparent than at that time.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereWe cooked and gave away many meals – including mac and cheese in the hundreds – alongside lunch boxes filled with crisps, yoghurts, fruit and sandwiches. Simple food to many of us, but vital food to kids without.While meeting...
How to host a stress-free dinner party
It’s party season, people! Where summer is the time for barbecues, salads and sipping cocktails in the sun, autumn and winter usher you indoors for a festive feast. But hosting your friends and family doesn’t neeed to be stressful or complicated. Drawing on her experience catering for weddings and events over the years – and learning from her own dinner party faux pas – food writer and cook Kate Young shares her secrets for a smooth sailing soiree. From feasts and canapes for a crowd, to barbecues, tea parties and house parties (not to mention that all important morning-after tonic),...
Comments / 0