More than 40 years ago, these exiles left their lives in Cuba. They've since established roots in Wisconsin.

Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Hospital security guard creates ‘Honor Walk’ for fallen veterans
LA CROSSE, Wis. — The security team at a Wisconsin hospital is doing more than just keeping the hospital campus safe. They have also found a way to honor veterans. Charlie Hall is a part of the security team at the Mayo Clinic Heath System in Wisconsin. He’s going above and beyond the call of duty to honor those who served.
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wizmnews.com
The Muse brings “Purrrlesque” to Cavalier Theater
Despite the name, the Muse theater’s Love Kittens Purrrlesque show doesn’t actually have any cats. Instead the “kittens” are a group of local women bringing vintage burlesque to La Crosse. The troupe had their debut performance last month, while another is coming up Saturday, and this...
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 2