Wisconsin State

Wisconsin treasurer race focuses on whether to expand the office

Four years after voters defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the Wisconsin state treasurer, Democrat Aaron Richardson and Republican John Leiber are competing in a low-profile campaign for the job. Wisconsin's current treasurer, Democrat Sarah Godlewski, decided not to seek a second term as she pursued an...
Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus

Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
Wisconsin public school enrollment declines again as charter schools, parental choice schools see increase

Public school enrollment numbers continue to drop in Wisconsin, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Public Instruction. Meanwhile, enrollment in independent charter schools and the state’s four private school parental choice programs is increasing. Enrollment in public school districts dropped 0.85 percent from September 2021...
