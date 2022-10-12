Read full article on original website
Milwaukee group traveling the state to train teachers on Holocaust education after new law
About 18 months after Wisconsin added a law requiring the state’s middle and high schools to teach the Holocaust and other genocides, a group that trains teachers on the topic has covered more than half of the state’s districts. Samantha Abramson is executive director of the Holocaust Education...
Wisconsin treasurer race focuses on whether to expand the office
Four years after voters defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the Wisconsin state treasurer, Democrat Aaron Richardson and Republican John Leiber are competing in a low-profile campaign for the job. Wisconsin's current treasurer, Democrat Sarah Godlewski, decided not to seek a second term as she pursued an...
Tony Evers, Tim Michels lay out differences in only debate of Wisconsin governor's race
The first and only debate in the race for Wisconsin governor was short on fireworks but offered plenty of contrasts between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels. Evers and Michels are locked in one of the closest watched and expensive races for governor in the country. Based...
Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus
Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
Despite 2 decades of progress, Wisconsin still isn't meeting national air quality standards
Compared to two decades ago, the air Wisconsinites breathe today is far cleaner, but the state still isn't meeting all national air quality standards. That's according to a new report from the state's Department of Natural Resources. "In the entire state, we are meeting all federal standards for criteria pollutants,...
Wisconsin public school enrollment declines again as charter schools, parental choice schools see increase
Public school enrollment numbers continue to drop in Wisconsin, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Public Instruction. Meanwhile, enrollment in independent charter schools and the state’s four private school parental choice programs is increasing. Enrollment in public school districts dropped 0.85 percent from September 2021...
New report calls for more special education funding, illuminates statewide disparities among school districts
A report by the Education Law Center released this week found that school districts in Wisconsin are shifting more financial resources to special education as state reimbursements rates fail to keep up with increasing costs. "In general, what we see is schools need more funding than they're getting," said Mary...
Wisconsin utility regulators discontinue remaining COVID-19 protections for customers
Wisconsin utility regulators are discontinuing the last remaining protections put in place for ratepayers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The change will begin in November when Wisconsin’s winter heating moratorium takes effect. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission lifted a moratorium on utility shutoffs in April last year, but several other...
League of Women Voters suing to prevent absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses from being rejected
A lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin League of Women Votes seeks to allow clerks to accept absentee ballot envelopes with incomplete witness address information. The suit and a request for a temporary injunction comes a month after a Waukesha County judge ruled clerks cannot correct incomplete witness addresses. The League...
