Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa farmers ahead of the rest of the state in corn, beans harvested
Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Iowa Reports Record Tax Receipts
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference says the state finished the 2022 fiscal year with 11-percent more tax revenue than the previous year. The panel, however, is predicting revenue will fall 2.7 percent in the current fiscal year, due to policies enacted by the legislature.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – Ten Iowa Towns in ISU Study
Ten Iowa communities have been selected to participate in the Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program in 2023. This award-winning program integrates technical landscape planning and design techniques with sustainable community action to assist community leaders and volunteers in making sound and meaningful decisions about the local landscape. The...
kiow.com
Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Invest in Iowa Auction Nets $1.7 Million for the State
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the results of the October Invest in Iowa auction. “This month’s Invest in Iowa auction was one of the most successful auctions we have seen in recent years,” said Fitzgerald. “My office will deposit more than $85 million across nineteen financial institutions in Iowa. With a 4% minimum bid rate, the highest we’ve seen since October 2007, we will net over $1.7 million in interest earned for the State.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of Oct. 13
Surface water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Shore fishing action has picked up. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Panfish action has picked up with the cooler water temperatures. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more walleye from shore as water temperatures cool. Throw twisters or crankbaits or fish crawlers or leeches under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140 bushels per acre. “That cutoff line is pretty sharp,” said Angie Rieck-Hinz, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who […] The post Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Iowa revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A state panel says Iowa’s economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022 with revenue...
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement following the REC October meeting
Governor Reynolds released the following statement following the October meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference. “As Washington’s inflationary, tax-and-spend policies weigh down the national economy, Iowa is showing there’s a better way,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today’s projections confirm once again that Iowa’s competitive tax code is fully compatible with sustainable revenue and a resilient budget. Going forward, we’ll continue to exercise restraint with taxpayer dollars while prioritizing high-return investments in key priorities.”
KCCI.com
Not enough mountain lions in Iowa to produce breeding population, experts say
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Seeing a mountain lion in Iowa is rarer than being struck by lightning. Recently a mountain lion was spotted in Warren County, between St. Charles and New Virginia. The Department of Natural Resources said the animal may have come from Wyoming, Nebraska or South Dakota.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyson CEO speaks with 2 Siouxland governors about company relocation
Tyson Foods' President and CEO, Donnie King, spoke to two of the governors in the Siouxland states about moving more than 500 employees in Dakota Dunes to Arkansas.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Iowa DNR Hiring Seasonal Water Patrol Officers
(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for seasonal water patrol officers. There are temporary full-time positions open at several lakes and rivers across the state. Employees will work 40 hours a week and earn just over 14-dollars an hour. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Public Measure 1 would eliminate ‘current and future common-sense gun laws’
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was blunt in his assessment of Public Measure 1, which would amend the Iowa Constitution in a way that would stop most attempts to regulate guns in the state. “This amendment is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Maybanks said at a news conference on Tuesday...
KCRG.com
Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
Comments / 0