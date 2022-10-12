Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County eyeing development district
The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City officials, community stakeholders hear results from study on addressing homelessness in the region
Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region. City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that's something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce new economic development projects in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9) announced Friday that eight new projects will be recommended for Virginia’s abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER), according to the governor’s team. The recommended projects include sites in Buchanan, Dickenson, Scott, and Wise...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school
Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
Kingsport Times-News
Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
Johnson City Press
Wise County Schools’ first solar roof project now operating
WISE – Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name. Coalition The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton
NORTON — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia on Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers. Miyares — accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn,...
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county’s Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
Kingsport Times-News
Domestic Violence Awareness Month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022
WISE — Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program, and Angel Mefford, of Family Crisis Support Services, said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
993thex.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
Kingsport Times-News
Healthy Kingsport partners with Appalachian RC&D and the Kingsport Farmers Market for Farmacy Fit Program
KINGSPORT — Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Eastman Chemical Co., the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council launched Farmacy Fit, a Farmers Market walking program, in partnership with the Kingsport Farmers Market and Healthy Kingsport. Farmacy Fit aims to provide community members with an accessible and fun avenue...
Kingsport Times-News
77 TN Promise Mentors needed in Washington County by October 21
With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Washington County still needs 77 mentors to meet local student demand. Additionally, more than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide. “Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves...
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
Kingsport Times-News
Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman
CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
wcyb.com
Rebecca's rescue spotlight: The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — News Five's Rebecca Pepin visited the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter, to highlight some loving animals in need of a good home. If you are interested in adopting a pet featured here or interested in seeing the other animals at the shelter you can check out their website by clicking here.
Comments / 0