L'Observateur
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
theadvocate.com
Residents in Livingston, St. Helena continue pushback against carbon capture technology
Residents of several parishes continued their fight against carbon capture injection wells Thursday night, imposing two moratoriums intended to slow the technology's reach in their community. The Livingston Parish Council, which already passed a temporary, year-long moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, approved a...
wbrz.com
Wednesday AM Forecast: Rain is back in the forecast for a limited time
Can you feel the change in the air? Maybe it’s just humidity. Today & Tonight: A few showers will bubble up this afternoon for the first time in about a month. Areas south of the interstate are most likely to see some measurable rainfall in the afternoon hours. Everyone will feel the big jump up in humidity. It will be muggy all afternoon with temperatures in the 80s between the showers. There will be one more chance to see some rain overnight as the cold front passes through. Showers and storms overnight will be more likely for areas north of Baton Rouge after midnight and before sunrise.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23. SUNDAY’S EVENTS:. ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m. Sounds of Praise Ecumenical...
cenlanow.com
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
WALA-TV FOX10
Treasure hunter finds 100-year-old sunken ship: ‘I had no idea what I was walking over’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - You’ll find treasure hunters like Patrick Ford along the banks of the Mississippi River. The Mississippi River is at its lowest level since 1992, with treasure hunters like Ford scouring the lower levee looking for trinkets that might have washed downriver. Ford said...
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
L'Observateur
Scooter Hobbs column: Indulging in a game of What if?
It’s kind of a silly parlor game, but what else have you got to do in the midweek during college football season?. So let’s call this week’s LSU-Florida game the Billy Napier Appreciation Bowl presented to you by The Sigh of Relief. And we don’t really know...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
theadvocate.com
John Deere to spend $29.8 million to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to Thibodaux, create 70 jobs
John Deere said it will spend $29.8 million to expand its Thibodaux plant, a move that will create 70 jobs and allow the company to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to the U.S. The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,472, according to Louisiana Economic Development....
Baton Rouge Business Report
Hilton turns tunnel made famous by Huey Long into upscale entertainment space
Guests who wander beyond the neon sign that reads “The Tunnel” and into the basement at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center now find themselves face-to-face with a unique part of Louisiana history previously closed to visitors. Though built as a practical way to connect two hotels—The Heidelberg...
Louisiana inmate attempts to escape; caught in barbed wire
A man awaiting extradition to Mississippi has new charges after a failed escape attempt from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Job fairs for people with disabilities, outdoor enthusiasts happening Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two job fairs scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the greater Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Healthy Blue are hosting their disABILITY Inclusion Job Fair from 9 a.m. until noon. Organizers say the online job fair was...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
Authorities find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.
