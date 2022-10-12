Can you feel the change in the air? Maybe it’s just humidity. Today & Tonight: A few showers will bubble up this afternoon for the first time in about a month. Areas south of the interstate are most likely to see some measurable rainfall in the afternoon hours. Everyone will feel the big jump up in humidity. It will be muggy all afternoon with temperatures in the 80s between the showers. There will be one more chance to see some rain overnight as the cold front passes through. Showers and storms overnight will be more likely for areas north of Baton Rouge after midnight and before sunrise.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO