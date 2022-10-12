Read full article on original website
Historic Haunted Hotels in New OrleansHotMamaTravelNew Orleans, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
houmatimes.com
Hans Geist leaves his mark Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration
Events for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration are in full swing and one local artist left his mark the on the celebration. If you take a ride down West Main Street in downtown Houma, you’ll see a beautiful mural that reads “Terrebonne 200”. The artwork was created by Terrebonne native and muralist, Hans Geist. The artist said he was inspired to create the piece by the Bicentennial Celebration and the community’s resilience following Hurricane Ida. “I basically had an idea for something for the Bicentennial Celebration, I wanted something Cajun themed, and that would really represent Terrebonne Parish,” said Geist. “The building was in disrepair since Hurricane Ida, and over the last several months I’ve seen people trying to do some revitalization downtown. For me, it was just about really trying to put the winds back into the sail downtown, and bring some life, and cheer to the area.”
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
L'Observateur
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck
Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have banned music from being played on floats and vehicles during the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade. The announcement was made by the Jambalaya Festival Association. Organizers said the parade is family oriented and that action will be taken against anyone who refuses to follow the...
houmatimes.com
What you Need to Know to Celebrate Terrebonne’s Bicentennial this Weekend
Terrebonne Parish, or “The Good Earth,” is a land rich in culture, family, traditions, and experiences that are only understood if you truly were there. The parish will celebrate 200 years this weekend and here is what you need to know to experience it to the fullest. The...
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
houmatimes.com
Bicentennial Celebration, Pumpkins, Festivals, Oh My! Here’s what’s happening this weekend:
From festivals to trunk or treats, and even a volleyball and cornhole tournament, there’s a lot to choose from to bring your family out! Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!. 2nd Annual Town of Golden Meadow Trunk or Treat | Friday, October 14 |...
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
whereyat.com
Get Down to the Sound of Reggae Fest
The annually anticipated Nola Reggae Fest makes its return this Friday, October 14 at Congo Square. The fun begins at 4pm and fails to cease until Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. A variety of enjoyment can be expected beyond music. Food, drinks, and art vendors are sure to bring the best vibes for a weekend. Local and national artists alike can be expected to perform at the two music sections at the venue.
L'Observateur
LAFOURCHE NAMED LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENT READY COMMUNITY
THIBODAUX, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
L'Observateur
ESE monthly fitness challenge winners
DESTREHAN — Each month, the physical education teachers at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School host a student challenge. Each month, there is a new focus and a different challenge. September’s challenge focused on muscular strength and included tasks like push-ups and leg raises. The challenges are designed to take approximately...
pelicanpostonline.com
East Ascension HS Homecoming Court announced
Next week is Homecoming Week for East Ascension High School. The Homecoming Court includes:. Top Row (from left): Maci Holmes, Stephanie Mendoza, Katie Frank, Kierralyn Irvin; Bottom: Allie Richard, Presli Granier. Top Row: Ashley Crum, Emily West, Kate Rills, and Andrenea Jones; Bottom: Charidy Dunbar, Trinity Lewis. Top Row: Mackenzie...
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
L'Observateur
Meet the Candidates: School Board District Eight
DEBBIE SCHUM – INCUMBENT, UNOPPOSED. Profession/ Current Employer/Retired: Retired Educator. Why did you choose to run for School Board? I chose to run for school board to lend my time and effort to creating a school system that offers opportunities for all students and provides a positive and safe teaching and learning environment with strong academic outcomes. I have over 45 years of experience as an educator in a variety of roles (teacher, principal, curriculum coordinator, chief academic officer of the RSD in New Orleans, and Louisiana Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of College and Career Readiness). During the last 3 years, due to the Covid Pandemic and Hurricane Ida we have not seen as much progress in our schools as we should have. We have much to do and now that we have begun making some progress on the curriculum and building issues, I want to continue to be a part of building a quality school system that will offer the best opportunities for all of our children.
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection
A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
