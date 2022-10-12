ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reserve, LA

houmatimes.com

Hans Geist leaves his mark Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration

Events for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration are in full swing and one local artist left his mark the on the celebration. If you take a ride down West Main Street in downtown Houma, you’ll see a beautiful mural that reads “Terrebonne 200”. The artwork was created by Terrebonne native and muralist, Hans Geist. The artist said he was inspired to create the piece by the Bicentennial Celebration and the community’s resilience following Hurricane Ida. “I basically had an idea for something for the Bicentennial Celebration, I wanted something Cajun themed, and that would really represent Terrebonne Parish,” said Geist. “The building was in disrepair since Hurricane Ida, and over the last several months I’ve seen people trying to do some revitalization downtown. For me, it was just about really trying to put the winds back into the sail downtown, and bring some life, and cheer to the area.”
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing between health & a paycheck

Recent headlines all highlight President Biden’s plans to ease federal penalties on possession of small amounts of marijuana and his calling on state officials to waive convictions of local offenders. However, there is little or no conversation about the unintended consequences of possible marijuana and secondhand marijuana smoke in the workplace. No matter what position anyone takes on legalizing marijuana or decriminalizing its possession, the fact remains in many parts of Louisiana, it is still legal to smoke tobacco products in various workplaces, namely bars and casinos. Is marijuana next?
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Leaders have banned music from being played on floats and vehicles during the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade. The announcement was made by the Jambalaya Festival Association. Organizers said the parade is family oriented and that action will be taken against anyone who refuses to follow the...
GONZALES, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
HAMMOND, LA
whereyat.com

Get Down to the Sound of Reggae Fest

The annually anticipated Nola Reggae Fest makes its return this Friday, October 14 at Congo Square. The fun begins at 4pm and fails to cease until Sunday, October 16 at 8 p.m. A variety of enjoyment can be expected beyond music. Food, drinks, and art vendors are sure to bring the best vibes for a weekend. Local and national artists alike can be expected to perform at the two music sections at the venue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

LAFOURCHE NAMED LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENT READY COMMUNITY

THIBODAUX, La. – Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

ESE monthly fitness challenge winners

DESTREHAN — Each month, the physical education teachers at Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School host a student challenge. Each month, there is a new focus and a different challenge. September’s challenge focused on muscular strength and included tasks like push-ups and leg raises. The challenges are designed to take approximately...
DESTREHAN, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

East Ascension HS Homecoming Court announced

Next week is Homecoming Week for East Ascension High School. The Homecoming Court includes:. Top Row (from left): Maci Holmes, Stephanie Mendoza, Katie Frank, Kierralyn Irvin; Bottom: Allie Richard, Presli Granier. Top Row: Ashley Crum, Emily West, Kate Rills, and Andrenea Jones; Bottom: Charidy Dunbar, Trinity Lewis. Top Row: Mackenzie...
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Meet the Candidates: School Board District Eight

DEBBIE SCHUM – INCUMBENT, UNOPPOSED. Profession/ Current Employer/Retired: Retired Educator. Why did you choose to run for School Board? I chose to run for school board to lend my time and effort to creating a school system that offers opportunities for all students and provides a positive and safe teaching and learning environment with strong academic outcomes. I have over 45 years of experience as an educator in a variety of roles (teacher, principal, curriculum coordinator, chief academic officer of the RSD in New Orleans, and Louisiana Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of College and Career Readiness). During the last 3 years, due to the Covid Pandemic and Hurricane Ida we have not seen as much progress in our schools as we should have. We have much to do and now that we have begun making some progress on the curriculum and building issues, I want to continue to be a part of building a quality school system that will offer the best opportunities for all of our children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

