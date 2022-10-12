DEBBIE SCHUM – INCUMBENT, UNOPPOSED. Profession/ Current Employer/Retired: Retired Educator. Why did you choose to run for School Board? I chose to run for school board to lend my time and effort to creating a school system that offers opportunities for all students and provides a positive and safe teaching and learning environment with strong academic outcomes. I have over 45 years of experience as an educator in a variety of roles (teacher, principal, curriculum coordinator, chief academic officer of the RSD in New Orleans, and Louisiana Department of Education Deputy Superintendent of College and Career Readiness). During the last 3 years, due to the Covid Pandemic and Hurricane Ida we have not seen as much progress in our schools as we should have. We have much to do and now that we have begun making some progress on the curriculum and building issues, I want to continue to be a part of building a quality school system that will offer the best opportunities for all of our children.

