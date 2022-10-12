Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th
MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets SIU in biggest match since coming to The Valley
MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State harriers race today in Peoria
MURRAY — The Murray State women’s cross country visits Peoria, Illinois for the annual Bradley Pink Classic for its final non-conference meet of the season. They will go against 38 other teams including Missouri Valley Conference rivals Bradley, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers face third straight top-25 team
MURRAY — The schedule maker did Murray State football absolutely no favors this season. Every time the Racers turn around, another big challenge seems to be waiting around the next corner. There have been no gimmes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth
MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
Murray Ledger & Times
Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm
MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
Murray Ledger & Times
CCPL board approves new paid holiday for staff
MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed, among other things, closures around the Thanksgiving holiday, at its regular meeting Tuesday. Executive Director Mignon Rutledge requested the board consider closing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, and giving staff the day off. She advised that, historically, that day has been a very slow day at the library, noting that there may be 15 to, at most, 25 patrons all day. She also noted that if the library were to be closed, staff would use a vacation day or a floating holiday to get paid for that day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 13, 2022
Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes. He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. At Murray...
Murray Ledger & Times
Council OK’s equipment purchases, park ADA grant
MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of two pieces of equipment for the natural gas department, as well as acceptance of park grant and other business. The council approved the purchase of a Ditch Witch trencher for $87,308.53 and Ditch Witch boring machine for...
Comments / 0