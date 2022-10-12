ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th

MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer soccer meets SIU in biggest match since coming to The Valley

MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State harriers race today in Peoria

MURRAY — The Murray State women’s cross country visits Peoria, Illinois for the annual Bradley Pink Classic for its final non-conference meet of the season. They will go against 38 other teams including Missouri Valley Conference rivals Bradley, Valparaiso, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Illinois-Chicago.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers face third straight top-25 team

MURRAY — The schedule maker did Murray State football absolutely no favors this season. Every time the Racers turn around, another big challenge seems to be waiting around the next corner. There have been no gimmes.
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Murray, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth

MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm

MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

CCPL board approves new paid holiday for staff

MURRAY – The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees discussed, among other things, closures around the Thanksgiving holiday, at its regular meeting Tuesday. Executive Director Mignon Rutledge requested the board consider closing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, also known as Black Friday, and giving staff the day off. She advised that, historically, that day has been a very slow day at the library, noting that there may be 15 to, at most, 25 patrons all day. She also noted that if the library were to be closed, staff would use a vacation day or a floating holiday to get paid for that day.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murray State University#Mgmt#Peak Sports Mgmt#Murray State Athletics#Msu#Mmr#Racers Athletics
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 13, 2022

Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes. He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. At Murray...
ALMO, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Council OK’s equipment purchases, park ADA grant

MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday approved the purchase of two pieces of equipment for the natural gas department, as well as acceptance of park grant and other business. The council approved the purchase of a Ditch Witch trencher for $87,308.53 and Ditch Witch boring machine for...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy