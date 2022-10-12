ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Warriors reveal Draymond Green's punishment for punching Jordan Poole

Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said in a post-game press conference Tuesday night following a preseason win against the Portland Trailblazers. Green had taken a leave of absence from the team following an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He was fined but not suspended. The Warriors are not disclosing the amount of the penalty. Kerr called the incident “the biggest crisis...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Lowe's League Pass Rankings: The top 10 must-watch teams this season

Here we go: The top 10 in our 2022-2023 League Pass Rankings! We revealed Nos. 30-11 on Tuesday, and you can read about the rankings formula there. 10. DALLAS MAVERICKS (35) That is the smile of someone who knows he has you. The Mavs' offense is one-dimensional -- Luka Doncic walks ball up, runs two-man game -- but that dimension contains multitudes. The typical spread pick-and-roll pairs ball handler and rim-runner; Doncic can do that with any of Dallas' bigs. He can make all the passes blindfolded.
NBA

