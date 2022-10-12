Here we go: The top 10 in our 2022-2023 League Pass Rankings! We revealed Nos. 30-11 on Tuesday, and you can read about the rankings formula there. 10. DALLAS MAVERICKS (35) That is the smile of someone who knows he has you. The Mavs' offense is one-dimensional -- Luka Doncic walks ball up, runs two-man game -- but that dimension contains multitudes. The typical spread pick-and-roll pairs ball handler and rim-runner; Doncic can do that with any of Dallas' bigs. He can make all the passes blindfolded.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO