Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets SIU in biggest match since coming to The Valley
MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track...
Murray Ledger & Times
Fike wins ’22 Murray Country Club championship
MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club. Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers face third straight top-25 team
MURRAY — The schedule maker did Murray State football absolutely no favors this season. Every time the Racers turn around, another big challenge seems to be waiting around the next corner. There have been no gimmes.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic Volleyball; Lady Lakers edge Lady Tigers
MURRAY — The final score showed a three-set sweep for Calloway County in Thursday night’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball contest with Murray High. Yes, the Lady Lakers won by a score of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to sweep the season series with the Lady...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th
MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth
MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
Murray Ledger & Times
Nimmo finishes 12th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate
JONESBORO, Ark. — The Murray State men’s golf team took on RidgePointe Country Club Tuesday in the final round of play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Jay Nimmo paced the Racers as he tied for 12th place in the field of 69 players after scores...
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm
MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness
PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
whvoradio.com
Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County
The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
Comments / 0