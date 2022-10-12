A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO