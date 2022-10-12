ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer soccer meets SIU in biggest match since coming to The Valley

MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Fike wins ’22 Murray Country Club championship

MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club. Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racers face third straight top-25 team

MURRAY — The schedule maker did Murray State football absolutely no favors this season. Every time the Racers turn around, another big challenge seems to be waiting around the next corner. There have been no gimmes.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic Volleyball; Lady Lakers edge Lady Tigers

MURRAY — The final score showed a three-set sweep for Calloway County in Thursday night’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball contest with Murray High. Yes, the Lady Lakers won by a score of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to sweep the season series with the Lady...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murray, KY
Murray, KY
Sports
City
Wilmore, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th

MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth

MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Nimmo finishes 12th at Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Murray State men’s golf team took on RidgePointe Country Club Tuesday in the final round of play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Jay Nimmo paced the Racers as he tied for 12th place in the field of 69 players after scores...
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#Missouri State#Illinois State#Mvc
Murray Ledger & Times

Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm

MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
MURRAY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022

Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend

Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
radionwtn.com

Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former WPSD staff member Dawn Mallory dies after prolonged illness

PADUCAH — The staff at WPSD is mourning the loss of a member of the Local 6 family. Former WPSD administrative assistant Dawn Mallory has died. Dawn died Monday after a lengthy battle with illness. She was a beloved wife, mother and friend who worked at the station for...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision

A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
whvoradio.com

Citizen Notes Tornado Sirens A Need In Christian County

The discussion of solar farms wasn’t the only topic of note during Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting. Dan Brechwald, a concerned Hopkinsville citizen and 30-year military veteran, originally hails from Oklahoma — and as such, knows a thing or two about “Tornado Alley.”. Approaching the...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman

The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy