Calloway’s Puckett runs big, teams finish well at prestigious Daviess Invitational

Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Bowling expects nothing different in district clash with host Caldwell County
MURRAY — If one looks at the two teams’ records this season, it appears Murray High should have an edge on Caldwell County ahead of Friday night’s Class 2A 1st District football clash in Princeton. Murray High’s Tigers (4-3, 2-0 in district play) appear to have righted...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers, Hoptown both seek first district win, state playoff berth
MURRAY — Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers have struggled to an 0-7 overall record and stand at 0-2 in Class 4A District 1. Despite the winless campaign so far, hope is still alive for Champion’s young squad to earn a KHSAA playoff berth with the Hopkinsville Tigers coming to town.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Country Club group scores 3 eagles on same hole, almost 4th
MURRAY — On Aug. 12, the foursome of Randy Lee, Steve Farmer, Tom Oliverio and David Buckingham scored a rare feat on the par-5 hole 14th hole at the Murray Country Club. In fact, members with decades of playing golf at the club have never recalled this kind of thing happening there before.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fike wins ’22 Murray Country Club championship
MURRAY — Tommy Fike shot a stellar 140 over two days to win the 2022 club championship recently at the Murray Country Club. Fike had back-to-back rounds of 2-under 70 in blustery conditions, besting second place Craig Schwettman (76-75) by 11 strokes. Shane Andrus finished third at 153 (74-79).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets SIU in biggest match since coming to The Valley
MURRAY — Following a memorable week of success, Murray State women’s soccer heads to Carbondale, Illinois, tonight for what amounts to the program’s most important matchup so far since entering the Missouri Valley Conference. Murray State will face Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the Hartzog Track...
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
kbsi23.com
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Search For Wanted Man
KSP is looking for a man by the name of Lameko Silvale Williams. He is wanted for failing to comply with the sex-offender registry. Williams is described as a 38-year-old male who stands 5’11” tall with brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a cross with a heart on his upper left arm, two names on his chest, band around his left wrist, “Silvale” on his right forearm, and “HA2” on his left hand fingers. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash site on I-24 E in Lyon County now cleared
LYON COUNTY, KY — A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound near the 41 mile marker has restricted traffic to one lane. The crash is between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the I-69 Exit 43 Interchange. A truck pulling a travel trailer has crashed with the trailer...
Do You Remember Playing the Flutophone in Your Kentucky Elementary School?
Here's a walk down memory lane for you? Or should I say, "Here's a musical stroll down memory lane for you!" Do you remember learning to play the flutophone when you were in elementary school?. I certainly do. The flutophone is one of my fondest memories from Thruston Elementary School...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
Murray Ledger & Times
Brannon reflects on Pullen legacy at Breakfast on the Farm
MURRAY – Attendees of the second annual Breakfast on the Farm Thursday morning learned all about the history of the family that left the Pullen Farm to Murray State University. The Breakfast on the Farm event began last year and is sponsored by the Murray State’s Hutson School of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 13, 2022
Dan W. Grimes, 72, of Almo, Kentucky, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 13, 1949, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Chester Smith Grimes and Jane Montgomery Grimes. He was a retired executive director for the FLW Outdoors’ BFL, Redfish Series and Kingfish Tour. At Murray...
WBKO
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
Kentucky man accused of illegal caviar sell
A man is being charged with the conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and roe that were taken in violation of Kentucky law.
WHAS 11
Rural Kentucky community cashing in on gamble made more than 15 years ago
550 acre, Buttermilk Falls Industrial Park in Brandenburg is now bustling with development. All because this county made a leap of faith.
Murray Ledger & Times
Local shelter recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
MURRAY – While domestic violence in a pervasive problem any time of year, October is an opportunity to discuss the issue and publicize ways survivors can get help removing themselves from abusive relationships. Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center serves female and male survivors of domestic violence living throughout the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converters stolen from West KY contractor, KSP seeking suspects
GRAND RIVERS, KY — Three catalytic converters were stolen from Jim Smith Contracting in Grand Rivers and Kentucky State Police are asking for public help identifying the two suspects. According to a Thursday release, the theft happened around 2 a.m. on September 15, and the pair were caught on...
Comments / 0