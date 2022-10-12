The Voice's Blake Shelton Made a Surprising Announcement Just Before the Show Aired

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC 's The Voice since the show debuted in 2011. But tonight, just before the Voice Battles episode aired, he took to social media to announce that he'll be exiting the show after next season.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice," he wrote. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

The country crooner was referring to his 23-season run and his cute meet with Voice coach and future wife Gwen Stefani, no doubt.

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!" Shelton said.

Shelton is the last of the original cast to leave the singing competition show. The other OGs were Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

Over the years, he's shared the coaching stage with the likes of Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and of course, his wife, Gwen Stefani.

One of his costars, John Legend, took to Twitter right after the announcement to give props to his friend writing, "You will be missed, brother! What an incredible run!"

Shelton's departure wasn't the only big news to drop tonight.

NBC also announced that he will be joined in his final season on The Voice by Chance the Rapper and One Direction's Niall Horan. Kelly Clarkson will also return for the ninth time.

The Voice averages 7.69 million viewers on Mondays and 7.51 million Tuesdays, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," Shelton said.