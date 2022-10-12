Read full article on original website
Fans Go Wild After Goose Lands on Field During Dodgers-Padres Game
Game 2 of the NLDS took an avian turn in the eighth inning when a goose descended upon Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
Dodgers on brink of elimination after 2-1 loss to Padres in Game 3 of NLDS
The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination after losing to the San Diego Padres 2-1 at Petco Park in Game 3 of the NLDS Friday evening.
Goose on the loose causes delay at Dodgers playoff game
A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs Padres NLDS: Game Times, Matchups, How to Stream for Remaining Games
Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch the Dodgers and Padres in the rest of the National League Division Series.
Inside an electric Petco Park as Padres beat Dodgers in game 3 of NLDS
For the first time in 16 years, fans flowed into Petco Park on Friday night to see the San Diego Padres play postseason baseball.
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up
LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
MLB world reacts to Padres pushing Dodgers to the brink
The San Diego Padres are one win away from an NLDS series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the MLB postseason as World Series title favorites. The Padres held off the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of an electric crowd at Petco Park. Along with winning the game 2-1, the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS.
Padres head home with huge Game 2 slugfest win
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres have played this game against the Dodgers before -- a back-and-forth slugfest, two NL West heavyweights trading punches deep into the Los Angeles night. All too often, they’ve found themselves on the wrong end of it. But when they needed it most -- when they...
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
Defense has its day in SD-LA classic Game 2
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night will be remembered as a slugfest, but in the middle rounds -- or innings -- it was the defense that took center stage for both clubs in a highly entertaining postseason contest at Dodger Stadium.
Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away
ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
Fowl fly briefly delays game in LA
We've seen all kinds of animals on baseball fields during MLB games in the past. Squirrels, cats, dogs, possums, pigeons, seagulls, you name it. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres on Wednesday night, we saw the latest example of wildlife at the ballpark when a goose landed in the outfield.
Cabrera displaying clutch defense on biggest stage
NEW YORK -- Running full steam ahead into foul territory, Oswaldo Cabrera scaled the wall separating the field of play from the fans on their feet near the corner in left. As he lunged his glove above his head, he made contact with one particular fan trying to claim a souvenir.
Big 6th inning shifts momentum in Phils-Braves G2
ATLANTA -- The rain delay of two hours and 55 minutes hours didn’t seem to faze Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Was the sixth-inning injury delay a different story?. “Not at all,” Wheeler insisted. The Braves believed him. “No, he’s a Cy Young-caliber pitcher,” said Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud,...
Snell relishes another crack at LA in postseason
SAN DIEGO -- Padres left-hander Blake Snell knew the question was coming. “That was inevitable,” he said upon hearing it. What does he remember about his last postseason start against the Dodgers?. “It was one of my best starts,” Snell said. “I'll keep it at that.”. •...
Mariners can't find knockout punch, drop 2 in Houston
HOUSTON -- Scott Servais has said throughout this season, and especially in these playoffs, that each game typically comes down to two or three at-bats. Sometimes, the Mariners' manager says, they’re more obvious to pinpoint while others become clearer in retrospect. Those opportunities surfaced on Thursday at Minute Maid...
