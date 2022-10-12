ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
MLB

Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers

Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
MLB

Dodgers drop tense G2 as missed chances pile up

LOS ANGELES – After a relatively decisive win in Game 1, it looked like this National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres was going to end the same way the other six series did during the regular season. For nine innings on Tuesday, the Dodgers, once again,...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres pushing Dodgers to the brink

The San Diego Padres are one win away from an NLDS series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who entered the MLB postseason as World Series title favorites. The Padres held off the Dodgers 2-1 in Game 3 of the NLDS in front of an electric crowd at Petco Park. Along with winning the game 2-1, the Padres took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five NLDS.
MLB

Padres head home with huge Game 2 slugfest win

LOS ANGELES -- The Padres have played this game against the Dodgers before -- a back-and-forth slugfest, two NL West heavyweights trading punches deep into the Los Angeles night. All too often, they’ve found themselves on the wrong end of it. But when they needed it most -- when they...
MLB

Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart

LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
MLB

Defense has its day in SD-LA classic Game 2

LOS ANGELES -- The Padres’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night will be remembered as a slugfest, but in the middle rounds -- or innings -- it was the defense that took center stage for both clubs in a highly entertaining postseason contest at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away

ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
MLB

Fowl fly briefly delays game in LA

We've seen all kinds of animals on baseball fields during MLB games in the past. Squirrels, cats, dogs, possums, pigeons, seagulls, you name it. During the eighth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres on Wednesday night, we saw the latest example of wildlife at the ballpark when a goose landed in the outfield.
MLB

Cabrera displaying clutch defense on biggest stage

NEW YORK -- Running full steam ahead into foul territory, Oswaldo Cabrera scaled the wall separating the field of play from the fans on their feet near the corner in left. As he lunged his glove above his head, he made contact with one particular fan trying to claim a souvenir.
MLB
MLB

Big 6th inning shifts momentum in Phils-Braves G2

ATLANTA -- The rain delay of two hours and 55 minutes hours didn’t seem to faze Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Was the sixth-inning injury delay a different story?. “Not at all,” Wheeler insisted. The Braves believed him. “No, he’s a Cy Young-caliber pitcher,” said Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud,...
MLB

Snell relishes another crack at LA in postseason

SAN DIEGO -- Padres left-hander Blake Snell knew the question was coming. “That was inevitable,” he said upon hearing it. What does he remember about his last postseason start against the Dodgers?. “It was one of my best starts,” Snell said. “I'll keep it at that.”. •...
MLB

Mariners can't find knockout punch, drop 2 in Houston

HOUSTON -- Scott Servais has said throughout this season, and especially in these playoffs, that each game typically comes down to two or three at-bats. Sometimes, the Mariners' manager says, they’re more obvious to pinpoint while others become clearer in retrospect. Those opportunities surfaced on Thursday at Minute Maid...
