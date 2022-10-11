Read full article on original website
Violence against healthcare workers: Tennessee nurse worries about dangers on the job
Todd Haines traded in his law enforcement uniform for nursing scrubs years ago, but he said being a nurse is more dangerous than being in law enforcement.
Republican-led Tennessee ballot amendment to test labor interest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters' temperature on an organized labor issue in November. Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area
Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 1,000 families applied, 350 accepted into Tennessee's pilot educational savings account plan
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has seen nearly 1,000 families apply and more than 350 have been accepted into the state’s pilot educational savings account program. The program was created out of 2019 legislation that was then blocked by an injunction in 2019 before being overruled by the Tennessee Supreme Court in May.
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
Mother of 2 experiencing homelessness shares her struggle
"I will go days where I won't eat...making sure my kids eat."
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
RSV cases spike in Middle Tennessee: What parents need to know
RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is already making the rounds here in Middle Tennessee. As cases and hospitalizations spike for children, doctors are concerned.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
WIFR
Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former well-known Rockford police officer has died in Tennessee. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 29-year-old Eric Thurmond. Social media indicates Thurmond was living in the Nashville area. Investigators are still determining the cause of death and an autopsy report is expected to be available in 12 weeks.
WSMV
Mother grieving after losing her son in Madison homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is trying to come to terms with her grief after her 24-year-old son was shot and killed right outside her home. It happened in Madison Thursday night. Now, Metro Police are searching for the man that killed him and one other person. “This is...
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
WSMV
1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
Metro board recommends funding for Gideon's Army, Raphah Institute
An advisory group has recommended funding for two nonprofits, including the controversial Gideon's Army, as part of a two-year, $1.5 million violence interruption pilot project in North Nashville.
KFVS12
Inaugural flight of Contour Airlines from Cape Girardeau to Nashville to take off Oct. 18
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines will take off from Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 18. The city will hold an inaugural flight celebration at 7:15 a.m. Afterward, the flight will leave from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and head to Nashville around 8 a.m.
