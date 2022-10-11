ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Four New Taziki’s Coming Soon to Nashville Area

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WIFR

Former Rockford cop Eric Thurmond dies at age 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former well-known Rockford police officer has died in Tennessee. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 29-year-old Eric Thurmond. Social media indicates Thurmond was living in the Nashville area. Investigators are still determining the cause of death and an autopsy report is expected to be available in 12 weeks.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSMV

Mother grieving after losing her son in Madison homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother is trying to come to terms with her grief after her 24-year-old son was shot and killed right outside her home. It happened in Madison Thursday night. Now, Metro Police are searching for the man that killed him and one other person. “This is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 person shot after fight in Bellevue area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot after a fight on Thursday afternoon in the Bellevue area. Police were dispatched to the area of 6952 Highway 70S just after 4 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots and witnesses seeing a person running with a weapon. Police later determined there...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
CHAPEL HILL, TN

