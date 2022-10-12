The Yankees have only played two games in the playoffs this year but fans are already seeing the same old patterns emerging after a loss to Cleveland. During the broadcast of the Yankees‘ Game 2 loss to the Guardians in the ALDS, Bob Costas looked at a young New York fan and said this was probably the worst thing that’s happened to him in his young life. But not to worry, the series isn’t over yet.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO