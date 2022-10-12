ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres

The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
Yankees fans in panic mode over familiar offensive struggles in the playoffs

The Yankees have only played two games in the playoffs this year but fans are already seeing the same old patterns emerging after a loss to Cleveland. During the broadcast of the Yankees‘ Game 2 loss to the Guardians in the ALDS, Bob Costas looked at a young New York fan and said this was probably the worst thing that’s happened to him in his young life. But not to worry, the series isn’t over yet.
