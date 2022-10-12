ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County

With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will be able to get some help at a new FEMA disaster recovery center beginning Oct. 12. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center, located at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach, will serve as a resource hub for individuals and businesses recovering from Hurricane Ian’s impacts.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Recovery#Central Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
theapopkavoice.com

State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County

A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy