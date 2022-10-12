Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
FEMA disaster recovery site up and running in Volusia County
With many Central Florida families still trying to recover from Hurricane Ian, federal officials say extra support is available in Volusia County through a FEMA disaster recovery center. What You Need To Know. A new FEMA recovery center has been opened in Volusia County. Officials say it's there to help...
click orlando
FEMA to open Disaster Recovery Center in Lake County after Hurricane Ian flooding
ASTOR, Fla. – Lake County is set to open a Disaster Recovery Center in Astor starting Friday as flooding from Hurricane Ian continues to plague the area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency center will open at the First Baptist Church of Astor on Ann Street, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will be able to get some help at a new FEMA disaster recovery center beginning Oct. 12. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center, located at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach, will serve as a resource hub for individuals and businesses recovering from Hurricane Ian’s impacts.
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
click orlando
Here’s how Florida hurricane victims can apply for tax relief
ORLANDO, Fla. – Any Florida resident who sustained property losses during Hurricane Ian is eligible for some tax relief under federal disaster protocol. The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted the entire state Federal Disaster Status following the catastrophic weather event on Sept. 28. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
FEMA warns of fraud after residents’ identities were used to claim benefits
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile registration intake center has been traveling around Seminole County since Hurricane Ian struck, offering an easy way to apply for aid. But officials say some residents are getting an unexpected notification. Anita Simmons said she brought her mom to FEMA’s mobile site...
How to get federal disaster assistance from FEMA after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than $210 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 128,000 individuals and households impacted by Hurricane Ian. FEMA is opening more Disaster Recovery Centers and going door-to-door to help survivors sign up for assistance in affected communities. Locally, residents in Flagler, Putnam...
mynews13.com
FEMA designates Brevard County eligible for individual assistance after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA has officially designated Brevard County as eligible for assistance after Hurricane Ian. Meaning homeowners, renters and business owners can now apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. The county said they've had some 700 reports of property damage due to Ian.
FEMA Expands Disaster Aid To Additional Florida Counties
Homeowners in Brevard, Hendry, Monroe, and Okeechobee counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance. More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 178,000 individuals and households to help jumpstart their recoveries. FEMA has made individual assistance
FEMA opens Disaster Resource Center in multiple counties for Ian victims
You can go to the Disaster Recovery Center to get financial assistance from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, local government and even talk to someone about the mental toll Ian has had on you.
How having flood insurance hurt one Central Florida man impacted by Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man whose home is flooded like so many following Hurricane Ian has learned that having flood insurance is actually hurting his family in the short term. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Don Fox’s home is right off the shores...
WESH
Residents return to Good Samaritan Village to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Angel Irizarry and his wife waited days for floodwaters to recede before returning back to their home, only to find the boxes they stacked their most prized possessions in before evacuating had fallen over. “When I opened the door and I saw everything, it was...
theapopkavoice.com
State of Emergency extended seven days in Orange County
A Local State of Emergency has been extended an additional seven days. This enables Orange County to work with our state and federal partners more efficiently, and help our residents in need. DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER. The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is open at Barnett Park. Yesterday, the DRC services...
daytonatimes.com
WESH
St. Johns River floods parts of Brevard County as FEMA assesses damage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The swollen St. Johns River flows north past Camp Holly, traveling up to the worst-hit part of Brevard County. The camp has been around since the 1920s and right now, its boat dock is underwater. They’re hoping that the worst part of the flooding is behind them, but that’s far from certain.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $2 million for first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian damage
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said nearly $45 million has been raised for the Florida Disaster Fund and some of those funds will go toward helping first responders who were impacted by Hurricane Ian damage. "It's tough when you're having to go out there and serve the...
click orlando
fox35orlando.com
WESH
