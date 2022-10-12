Read full article on original website
wuwf.org
More Florida voters are registering as NPA, but whether they'll vote remains to be seen
With the window to register to vote in Florida's Nov. 8 general election closing on Oct. 11, the question become whether Republicans or Democrats gained in numbers. One analyst said it might be neither. University of North Florida political science professor Michael Binder said Republicans have been steadily out-registering Democrats...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
wuwf.org
Election changes backed in counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
More than 1 million voters in three Southwest Florida counties slammed by Hurricane Ian will have more options to cast ballots in the November general election, under an emergency order issued Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a series of election changes for Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties, where many residents...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
WESH
Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do
As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Alford and Wheeler don’t deserve your vote after falsely claiming homestead exemptions
In May, the Gainesville Sun ran articles suggesting that Alachua County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler and former Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford didn’t live in the districts they represent (or represented). As a result, Alford resigned, but now she has established a new address and is running again. Further, both candidates had to pay back taxes and penalties for falsely claiming homestead exemptions.
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances
TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
Duke Energy’s Security Staffing Firm Sued By Polk County Woman For Discrimination, Retaliation
TAMPA, Fla. – Allegations of racial slurring, discrimination, and employer retaliation have been hurled at a California-owned company providing security guards to Duke Energy. Zandria Nixon, a Polk County resident and black female protected by Florida’s 1992 Civil Rights Act, is a security officer previously
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Here’s when tolls will be reinstated on Central Florida roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tolls remain suspended across Florida as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian, but the lack of toll money coming in is taking a toll on a Central Florida roadway agency. With no toll money coming in for more than two weeks, Central Florida Expressway Authority officials...
thecentersquare.com
Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north
(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
blackchronicle.com
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
Miami New Times
Florida Law Enforcement Fails to Participate in FBI Annual Crime Report
The FBI has released its highly anticipated annual Crime in the Nation report to inform the public and policymakers about the current state of crime in the United States. But because of inadequate law enforcement participation, this year's data paints an incomplete picture of crime trends, especially in the Sunshine State.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Disappointed’ In Nikolas Cruz Life Sentence
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree
Florida Pandemic EBT payments start in October, here’s when to expect benefits
Florida Pandemic EBT payments are coming soon for eligible families.
POLITICO
Parkland verdict may reopen Florida death penalty law
Hello and welcome to Friday. Context— Since Gov. Ron DeSantis became governor, he’s signed three death warrants and the state has carried out two executions, with the most recent one being in August 2019. Situation — There’s been a lot of speculation — some of it fueled by...
