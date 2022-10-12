ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Election changes backed in counties damaged by Hurricane Ian

More than 1 million voters in three Southwest Florida counties slammed by Hurricane Ian will have more options to cast ballots in the November general election, under an emergency order issued Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a series of election changes for Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties, where many residents...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Here's what the 3 amendments on Florida ballot would do

As part of our Commitment 2022 promise, WESH 2 News political reporter Greg Fox has broken down three proposed amendments on the November ballot. Recommendations from two Central Florida lawmakers give additional insight into each amendment. Here's a look:. Amendment 1. With images of Hurricane Ian's aftermath, and the continued...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Alford and Wheeler don’t deserve your vote after falsely claiming homestead exemptions

In May, the Gainesville Sun ran articles suggesting that Alachua County Commission Chair Marihelen Wheeler and former Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford didn’t live in the districts they represent (or represented). As a result, Alford resigned, but now she has established a new address and is running again. Further, both candidates had to pay back taxes and penalties for falsely claiming homestead exemptions.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

First Lady Jill Biden to make Florida appearances

TALLAHASSEE - First Lady Jill Biden will appear Saturday in South Florida and Central Florida to discuss an administration cancer-fighting initiative and to campaign for Democratic candidates, the White House said Friday. Biden is scheduled to appear at 11:45 a.m. with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County to discuss issues related to breast cancer. She is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. in Orlando with U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and at a 7 p.m. event with Demings.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
thecentersquare.com

Florida to continue flying noncitizens in U.S. illegally north

(The Center Square) – Florida will continue transporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally north for at least another eight months, according to a state contract and purchase orders reviewed and first reported by the Sun Sentinel. They are being transported by Vertol Systems Co., a comprehensive transportation service...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education

A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Florida Law Enforcement Fails to Participate in FBI Annual Crime Report

The FBI has released its highly anticipated annual Crime in the Nation report to inform the public and policymakers about the current state of crime in the United States. But because of inadequate law enforcement participation, this year's data paints an incomplete picture of crime trends, especially in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Parkland verdict may reopen Florida death penalty law

Hello and welcome to Friday. Context— Since Gov. Ron DeSantis became governor, he’s signed three death warrants and the state has carried out two executions, with the most recent one being in August 2019. Situation — There’s been a lot of speculation — some of it fueled by...
FLORIDA STATE

