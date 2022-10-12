Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Water floods and brought a boat to the window of a family’s home
A man caught a boat on camera floating up to the window of his home during the storm surge. TJ Ferguson said he watched the boat travel across the canal in his neighborhood and land right outside the window of his home, for 10 hours the boat bounced up against his window.
10NEWS
Sheriff: Thousands of well-being checks completed, 2 people remain missing in Lee County
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept....
WINKNEWS.com
Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong
Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
'It's a tsunami': Storm surge survey crews uncover startling damage from Ian
Fort Myers Beach was ground zero for storm surge — the area was completely submerged as Hurricane Ian struck. Two weeks later, meteorologists from across the country are combing the area and collecting data with hopes of helping refine future hurricane forecasts. In the days leading up to Hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers
Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian
Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian's aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost had to...
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
WINKNEWS.com
The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane
Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
News4Jax.com
What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge
Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water points of distribution
Lee County is closing the remaining food and water Points of Distribution (PODs) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse
Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
thesandpaper.net
Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ
As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
Section of Price Blvd repaired in North Port
Price Boulevard suffered extensive damage from hurricane Ian, but now we’re starting to see traffic flow once again.
‘I wouldn’t leave’: Sanibel restaurant owner shares recovery journey after riding out Hurricane Ian
“It was definitely five times stronger than Charley — I saw the biggest trees in our yard just go right over,” Budd told NBC 2.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents hope there is a solution for the traffic onto Fort Myers Beach
Residents trying to return to Fort Myers Beach are having to wait in long lines of traffic to get back to their homes. It is the result of there being only one way on and off of the island. “It just sucks,” said Bob Anderson, who is upset about the...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
Comments / 1