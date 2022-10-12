ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Estero, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
Click10.com

Local 10, philanthropist businessman deliver truckloads of supplies to Fort Myers

Fort Myers, Fla. – This week, the Local 10 community relations team headed to southwest Florida with Steven Gurowitz, renowned designer and owner of Interiors by Steven G. Gurowitz, his associates, along with a plethora of clients and partners collected disaster relief supplies for one week and packed three, 30-foot trucks for the journey to Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
TICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane

Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge

Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse

Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
thesandpaper.net

Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ

As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL

