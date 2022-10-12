ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green fined, not suspended for punching Jordan Poole

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzOvt_0iVOR93J00

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice.

Kerr made the announcement after Golden State's preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"He is going to come back to practice on Thursday," Kerr said. "He has been fined. He will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last preseason game and on opening night."

Kerr added that "key figures" in the organization including Green, Poole, Stephen Curry and general manager Bob Myers were involved in conversations leading up to the decision on Green's punishment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
194K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy