Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say

The British mother of a Parkland school shooting victim has said she believes the "wrong" verdict was given to gunman Nikolas Cruz after he was spared the death penalty.Anne Ramsay's daughter Helena, 17, was among 17 killed in the 2018 Florida massacre.A jury ruled on 13 October that Cruz should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole."After spending months and months listening and hearing testimonies and looking at the murderer... I believe justice was not done," Ms Ramsay said."The wrong verdict was given out today."

