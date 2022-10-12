ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr Reveals Draymond Green's Punishment For Punching Jordan Poole

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Draymond Green will not be suspended, and will play opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have decided on a punishment for Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice. Following Tuesday's pre-season game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green was fined, but will not be suspended, and will play opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"He is going to come back to practice on Thursday," Kerr said of Green. "He's been fined, he will not be suspended. I expect him to play Friday in our last pre-season game, and on opening night. We have spent the last week in deep discussion with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan and Draymond, of course... I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations. Individual one on one discussions, player only discussions... It's been an exhaustive process."

Kerr said the organization has a good feel for their team, and their level of continuity, which led them to this decision. According to Kerr, the organization assessed everything, and determined this level of punishment to be the best course of action.

"It's never easy, no matter what decision you make in a situation like this," Kerr said. "It's not gonna be perfect. This is the biggest crisis we've ever had since I've been coach here. This is really serious stuff."

Kerr finished by saying the organization isn't perfect, but they're gonna lean on their experience, and trust that this is the best decision for the team.

