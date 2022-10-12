ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Martha's Vineyard Times

John Toteanu

John Toteanu, 78, of Inverness, Fla., and West Tisbury passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, after a battle with cancer. John was born in 1944 to Lillian and John Toteanu in New York City. He had many jobs over the course of his life. As a young teen, he worked in the diamond district of New York City. Later in life, he was a stock car racer, a mechanic, a fiberglass technician, a fisherman, a marine mechanic, a firefighter at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, a pilot, a chef, a sommelier, a restaurant owner, a carpenter, a house mover, part of a marine salvage crew, a heavy equipment operator, part of an asphalt crew for White Brothers, and a mechanic and foreman at Goodale Construction. John was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the P.A. Club, and the Barnacle Club.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Dr. Miriam Mae Wilton

Dr. Miriam Mae Wilton, née Kuusisto, of Edgartown, formerly of Wellesley, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022. Miriam found joy in many, many things, including her Finnish heritage, intellectual pursuits, hard work, music, the seashore, nisu, sisu, a good laugh and, most of all, her family. She was a woman of beauty, intelligence, kindness, and many, many achievements: She was an accomplished musician, a gifted teacher and psychologist, spoke Finnish fluently, and held two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. She brought joy with her wherever she went, and as one contemporary once said of her, “Miriam just shines and sparkles.”
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Islanders gather to discuss Grange use

The second floor of Grange Hall in West Tisbury was nearly full, with roughly 60 people for the community listening forum hosted by the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Islanders, many from West Tisbury, came to discuss their desires for the present and future use of the Grange. The forum was moderated...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Lady power

Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs was filled with an epic showing of music, food, and art on Oct. 8 for the 2022 celebration of Ladyfest — an all-out bash that recognizes the many amazing women who make up the Island community. The festival raises funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, a program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and advocates for relationships free from domestic violence and abuse. The performance schedule was filled with artists including the Space Invaders, Casey Hayward, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Barbara Dacey, Rose Guerin (who co-founded the event with Kelly Feirtag), Delanie Pickering, Kate Taylor, and many more.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Run and brunch

Join the Edgartown Board of Trade and many local participants for the fourth annual Martha’s Vineyard Brunch Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 am. This friendly race starts at the Katama General Store, and allows folks to pick the distance they would like to run or walk — either a 5k or a 10k. Both courses are flat and fast. Following the race, enjoy a brunch party presented by race sponsors. Email hello@visitedgartown.org for more information, or visit runsignup.com/mvbrunchrun to register.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury: Howes House focus groups, and Crop Walk

What a wild week of weather. Rainy, raw, windy days followed by days that felt like summer redux. All you can do is wear layers this time of year. It was a busy weekend of events. I was a member at one of the Howes House focus groups that met Saturday morning to discuss possibilities for the planned renovation, what programs we used, maybe new programs we envisioned. It was an interesting discussion, interesting to hear other points of view and priorities. The forums were held all last week, moderated by Cindy Trish, executive director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, and assisted by members of the building committee. I have spoken with friends who attended on other days. Every group was different. I can’t wait to hear their report.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Minutes offer insight into FD probe

Executive session minutes redrafted by the Oak Bluffs select board following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times show attorneys thought the U.S. Department of Justice would “walk away” from its pursuit of Medicare/Medicaid overbilling by the town’s fire and EMS department. The minutes, and...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Electronics Disposal Day, and Community Beach Cleanup

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” –14th Dalai Lama. It is hard to believe that we are halfway through October! Hope everyone enjoyed the long weekend and all the island activities. I had a half-and-half weekend — half here for activities that included an October swim, a dance party outside at Nomans, and LadyFest. The second half was spent in Western Massachusetts with my grandkids, with activities including a corn maze, a hike in the woods, and lots of snuggles.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Charlie Parker
Dexter Gordon
Martha's Vineyard Times

W.T. inn withdraws outdoor dining application

Lambert’s Cove Inn owner Jon Saunders withdrew his application for outdoor dining after a public hearing during the West Tisbury zoning board of appeal’s meeting on Thursday. This public hearing was a continuation of the one in September. Abutters voiced opposition to the plan during both hearings. Saunders...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Milokan extends unique offerings into the off-season

The Milokan Cultural Center in Chilmark, next to Native Earth Teaching Farm, will be continuing its lineup of unique and enriching classes and programs into the months of October and November, according to a press release. This past summer, in conjunction with the Milokan Cultural Center in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Book donations needed

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library seek donations of recently published, lightly used hardcover and paperback books for their December sale. They are looking for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, gardening books, biography/autobiography, Vineyard-centric, and children’s books. If you wish to donate, email WestTisLibraryFriends@gmail.com and put “donation” in the subject line.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Scallop season limit faces backlash

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board heard from members of the shellfish committee and local shellfisherman regarding the town’s scallop limit for the upcoming year. This past season, for both Sengekontacket Pond and Lagoon Pond, commercial and recreational/family fishing limits were set at three and one...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 3 – 7, 2022

Oct. 3, Melanie C. Wells sold 68 Meetinghouse Road to Ryan Wener and Coleen Byrne for $3,400,000. Oct. 3, Melanie C. Wells sold 0 Rockrose Path to Ryan Wener and Coleen Byrne for $3,400,000. Edgartown. Oct. 3, Kathleen Indigaro and Michael Indigaro, trustees of Kathleen Indigaro MV 2011 Trust, sold...
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ghostly tales with Tom Dresser

Join distinguished Martha’s Vineyard author Thomas Dresser for a bi-weekly gathering of notable Islanders on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Dresser will share tales of hauntings and ghostly happenings all across the Vineyard, and guests can enjoy coffee and conversation in the comfort of the Carnegie Heritage Center in Edgartown. Email rachel@mvpreservation.org or call 774-549-9107 for more information.
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC approves Red Arrow Road housing

On Thursday, following a brief deliberation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the proposed Red Arrow Community Housing, a project brought to the commission by South Mountain Company’s John Abrams. The project, submitted to the commission as a modification proposal, aims to construct six structures on a 3.17 acre...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Transportation summit reports Island challenges and solutions

The recent Older Adult Transportation Summit (convened Tuesday, Sept. 20) shed a bright light on the challenges facing the Island’s older adult drivers as they attempt to navigate the Island using alternate forms of transportation. Nearly 100 Islanders gathered — in person or by Zoom technology — for the...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Warrant approved for O.B. special town meeting

At an Oak Bluffs special town meeting on Nov. 1, voters will take up a six-article warrant that was approved by the select board Tuesday evening. The first two articles refer to the veterans affordable housing project, initially slated for 518 County Road. Because of issues with the site’s title, it was recommended by the Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee to instead be located on a 3.4-acre lot at 50 Belleview Ave.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. Five people managed 24 point hands and there were a total of 10 skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. If you would like to check us out, please come by...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph

A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Harvesting our thoughts

It’s autumn, and while we’re enjoying the cooler, drier air, we’re also ready to harvest a few thoughts on things in the news. First, the Steamship Authority budget for 2023 and the coinciding rate hikes that have been proposed. We respectfully ask the SSA to go back and sharpen their pencils. This is not the time to be raising rates. Not at a time when every household, particularly on the Island, is being affected by inflation. Yes, inflation also affects the SSA, but if money is that tight in the ferry service budget, how did the board justify giving the general manager an 11 percent raise?
NANTUCKET, MA

