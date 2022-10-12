What a wild week of weather. Rainy, raw, windy days followed by days that felt like summer redux. All you can do is wear layers this time of year. It was a busy weekend of events. I was a member at one of the Howes House focus groups that met Saturday morning to discuss possibilities for the planned renovation, what programs we used, maybe new programs we envisioned. It was an interesting discussion, interesting to hear other points of view and priorities. The forums were held all last week, moderated by Cindy Trish, executive director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, and assisted by members of the building committee. I have spoken with friends who attended on other days. Every group was different. I can’t wait to hear their report.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO