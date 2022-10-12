Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
John Toteanu
John Toteanu, 78, of Inverness, Fla., and West Tisbury passed away on Sept. 28, 2022, after a battle with cancer. John was born in 1944 to Lillian and John Toteanu in New York City. He had many jobs over the course of his life. As a young teen, he worked in the diamond district of New York City. Later in life, he was a stock car racer, a mechanic, a fiberglass technician, a fisherman, a marine mechanic, a firefighter at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, a pilot, a chef, a sommelier, a restaurant owner, a carpenter, a house mover, part of a marine salvage crew, a heavy equipment operator, part of an asphalt crew for White Brothers, and a mechanic and foreman at Goodale Construction. John was a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, the P.A. Club, and the Barnacle Club.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dr. Miriam Mae Wilton
Dr. Miriam Mae Wilton, née Kuusisto, of Edgartown, formerly of Wellesley, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022. Miriam found joy in many, many things, including her Finnish heritage, intellectual pursuits, hard work, music, the seashore, nisu, sisu, a good laugh and, most of all, her family. She was a woman of beauty, intelligence, kindness, and many, many achievements: She was an accomplished musician, a gifted teacher and psychologist, spoke Finnish fluently, and held two master’s degrees and a Ph.D. She brought joy with her wherever she went, and as one contemporary once said of her, “Miriam just shines and sparkles.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Islanders gather to discuss Grange use
The second floor of Grange Hall in West Tisbury was nearly full, with roughly 60 people for the community listening forum hosted by the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Islanders, many from West Tisbury, came to discuss their desires for the present and future use of the Grange. The forum was moderated...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lady power
Circuit Avenue in Oak Bluffs was filled with an epic showing of music, food, and art on Oct. 8 for the 2022 celebration of Ladyfest — an all-out bash that recognizes the many amazing women who make up the Island community. The festival raises funds and awareness for Connect to End Violence, a program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services that supports survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and advocates for relationships free from domestic violence and abuse. The performance schedule was filled with artists including the Space Invaders, Casey Hayward, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Barbara Dacey, Rose Guerin (who co-founded the event with Kelly Feirtag), Delanie Pickering, Kate Taylor, and many more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martha's Vineyard Times
Run and brunch
Join the Edgartown Board of Trade and many local participants for the fourth annual Martha’s Vineyard Brunch Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 8 am. This friendly race starts at the Katama General Store, and allows folks to pick the distance they would like to run or walk — either a 5k or a 10k. Both courses are flat and fast. Following the race, enjoy a brunch party presented by race sponsors. Email hello@visitedgartown.org for more information, or visit runsignup.com/mvbrunchrun to register.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: Howes House focus groups, and Crop Walk
What a wild week of weather. Rainy, raw, windy days followed by days that felt like summer redux. All you can do is wear layers this time of year. It was a busy weekend of events. I was a member at one of the Howes House focus groups that met Saturday morning to discuss possibilities for the planned renovation, what programs we used, maybe new programs we envisioned. It was an interesting discussion, interesting to hear other points of view and priorities. The forums were held all last week, moderated by Cindy Trish, executive director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, and assisted by members of the building committee. I have spoken with friends who attended on other days. Every group was different. I can’t wait to hear their report.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Minutes offer insight into FD probe
Executive session minutes redrafted by the Oak Bluffs select board following an Open Meeting Law complaint filed by The Times show attorneys thought the U.S. Department of Justice would “walk away” from its pursuit of Medicare/Medicaid overbilling by the town’s fire and EMS department. The minutes, and...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Electronics Disposal Day, and Community Beach Cleanup
“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” –14th Dalai Lama. It is hard to believe that we are halfway through October! Hope everyone enjoyed the long weekend and all the island activities. I had a half-and-half weekend — half here for activities that included an October swim, a dance party outside at Nomans, and LadyFest. The second half was spent in Western Massachusetts with my grandkids, with activities including a corn maze, a hike in the woods, and lots of snuggles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
W.T. inn withdraws outdoor dining application
Lambert’s Cove Inn owner Jon Saunders withdrew his application for outdoor dining after a public hearing during the West Tisbury zoning board of appeal’s meeting on Thursday. This public hearing was a continuation of the one in September. Abutters voiced opposition to the plan during both hearings. Saunders...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Milokan extends unique offerings into the off-season
The Milokan Cultural Center in Chilmark, next to Native Earth Teaching Farm, will be continuing its lineup of unique and enriching classes and programs into the months of October and November, according to a press release. This past summer, in conjunction with the Milokan Cultural Center in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Book donations needed
The Friends of the West Tisbury Library seek donations of recently published, lightly used hardcover and paperback books for their December sale. They are looking for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, gardening books, biography/autobiography, Vineyard-centric, and children’s books. If you wish to donate, email WestTisLibraryFriends@gmail.com and put “donation” in the subject line.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Scallop season limit faces backlash
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Oak Bluffs select board heard from members of the shellfish committee and local shellfisherman regarding the town’s scallop limit for the upcoming year. This past season, for both Sengekontacket Pond and Lagoon Pond, commercial and recreational/family fishing limits were set at three and one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Oct. 3 – 7, 2022
Oct. 3, Melanie C. Wells sold 68 Meetinghouse Road to Ryan Wener and Coleen Byrne for $3,400,000. Oct. 3, Melanie C. Wells sold 0 Rockrose Path to Ryan Wener and Coleen Byrne for $3,400,000. Edgartown. Oct. 3, Kathleen Indigaro and Michael Indigaro, trustees of Kathleen Indigaro MV 2011 Trust, sold...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ghostly tales with Tom Dresser
Join distinguished Martha’s Vineyard author Thomas Dresser for a bi-weekly gathering of notable Islanders on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Dresser will share tales of hauntings and ghostly happenings all across the Vineyard, and guests can enjoy coffee and conversation in the comfort of the Carnegie Heritage Center in Edgartown. Email rachel@mvpreservation.org or call 774-549-9107 for more information.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC approves Red Arrow Road housing
On Thursday, following a brief deliberation, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the proposed Red Arrow Community Housing, a project brought to the commission by South Mountain Company’s John Abrams. The project, submitted to the commission as a modification proposal, aims to construct six structures on a 3.17 acre...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Transportation summit reports Island challenges and solutions
The recent Older Adult Transportation Summit (convened Tuesday, Sept. 20) shed a bright light on the challenges facing the Island’s older adult drivers as they attempt to navigate the Island using alternate forms of transportation. Nearly 100 Islanders gathered — in person or by Zoom technology — for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Warrant approved for O.B. special town meeting
At an Oak Bluffs special town meeting on Nov. 1, voters will take up a six-article warrant that was approved by the select board Tuesday evening. The first two articles refer to the veterans affordable housing project, initially slated for 518 County Road. Because of issues with the site’s title, it was recommended by the Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee to instead be located on a 3.4-acre lot at 50 Belleview Ave.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. Five people managed 24 point hands and there were a total of 10 skunks — a game won by more than 31 points. If you would like to check us out, please come by...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Harvesting our thoughts
It’s autumn, and while we’re enjoying the cooler, drier air, we’re also ready to harvest a few thoughts on things in the news. First, the Steamship Authority budget for 2023 and the coinciding rate hikes that have been proposed. We respectfully ask the SSA to go back and sharpen their pencils. This is not the time to be raising rates. Not at a time when every household, particularly on the Island, is being affected by inflation. Yes, inflation also affects the SSA, but if money is that tight in the ferry service budget, how did the board justify giving the general manager an 11 percent raise?
Comments / 0