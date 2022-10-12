Read full article on original website
L.A.’s Biggest Free Street Festival ‘Taste Of Soul’ Is Back In Town
The biggest free street festival in Los Angeles is returning as a live event this Saturday after two years of being virtual. In 2006, Danny Bakewell Sr. started Taste of Soul to give the Black community a day of celebration and fun that they could call their own. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens up only to pedestrians. “The evolution of Taste of Soul has simply been about the care for Black people and wanting the best for our community,” stated Mr. Bakewell on the festival’s site. The festival will have five stages for performers playing everything from gospel to jazz to R&B and over 150 food vendors serving up dishes from soul food and desserts to fried fish and barbecue. Rumor has it, Stevie Wonder might show up as he’s done in previous years. In the past, crowds have seen sets by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This year, “In Living Color” actress and comedian Kim Coles will perform. There will also be 200 merchandise vendors selling everything from art to clothing for all to enjoy.
L.A. Weekly
Latin Heritage Picks: Love and Rockets, This Fool and Art Laboe
As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close this week, we’ll continue reflecting on our culture and entertainment through the Angeleno lens –as we always do. Sanctioned months, weeks and days spotlighting movements and identities are meant as reminders to the masses that we all have our struggles and stories, but of course, we should strive to support them all year long. As culture and entertainment editor at LA Weekly, this has always been the goal. That said, here are our picks spotlighting Latin expression right now as the entertainment and media worlds move on to the next.
L.A. Weekly
Josie Cotton’s Matinee Performance
Josie Cotton’s Matinee Performance: This is an afternoon matinee gig in Long Beach to celebrate DJ Polyester’s birthday, headline’s by the fabulous and inimitable Josie Cotton. The lady had enjoyed a new lease of life of late. Also on the bill are the McCharmlys and Cuspidors. Cotton...
L.A. Weekly
Self-Guided: Arts Calendar October 13-19
Self-guided witchy architecture, geolocative augmented reality, neighborhood art night, and high desert open studios tours; plus a cheeky art fair that’s all about self-determination, avant-garde dance about self-empowerment, a ribald comedy about monarchy and self-rule, jack-o’lantern-palooza at the garden, film-obsessed embroidery, a fancy literary smackdown, a celebration of printmaking, and a seasonal costume music, and art party at the boathouse.
spectrumnews1.com
ABC30 Fresno
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed in Los Angeles
PHILADELPHIA -- The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed...
Headlines: Los Angeles Is the Most Surveilled City in the Nation; Joe Biden Orders a Chicken Quesadilla From Tacos 1986
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles is the most surveilled city in the nation and the 10th most surveilled municipality in the world,...
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
L.A. Weekly
Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles
Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
KTLA.com
Another teen ODs at Bernstein H.S. in Hollywood
A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing on a drug Friday afternoon. The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. That address corresponds...
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
ca.gov
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Says That It Will Remain Open Amid Forthcoming Preservation Project
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Homeless man stabs L.A. woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
Comments / 1