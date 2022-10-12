ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Scorebook Live

Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia High School Football

10. Brooks County (4-1) @ Early County (7-0) Friday 7:30 p.m. This will be the last non-region match-up for both teams, and it is set to be a good one. Early County has been phenomenal so far this year, this is looking like the best start to a season that the Bobcats have had. They are firing on ...
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Florida man walking 1,000 miles for epilepsy awareness

After one Florida State University student died suddenly in 2020, other students are coming together to raise money and awareness on how to help someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Leon County hosts a Community Conversation for the 32304 zip code. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Leon County commissioner, Bill Proctor,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a warmer and less foggy morning on Wednesday, but the Big Bend and South Georgia had plenty of clouds and a few light showers. Rain chances will increase starting in the afternoon as a cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will be at least 50% for the area with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions

A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Educators eye details of carrying out controversial law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida education officials are in the process of crafting wording key to carrying out a controversial new law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, with a workgroup looking to draw ideas from other states. The law, signed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now

Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access

On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GEORGIA STATE

