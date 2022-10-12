Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Coin Center files lawsuit over Tornado Cash sanctions, defends crypto privacy rights
Coin Center, a non-profit think tank on cryptocurrencies and public policy, announced Wednesday it was filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), alleging the agency overreached its authority when it sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash in August. Fast facts. Filed in the...
forkast.news
Fed’s top bank watchdog eyes new regulation for banks doing crypto
Crypto-asset related activities may pose “novel risks” to banks and their customers, prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to develop further regulations, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said in a speech Wednesday at D.C. Fintech Week. Fast facts. “The board is working with our colleagues at the...
forkast.news
India’s crypto taxes provide headache for many, opportunity for some
Trading cryptocurrencies in India involves dealing with a complicated layer of taxes, but while that’s a headache for investors one company has found a potentially lucrative opportunity in the confusion. India imposes a 30% flat tax on all crypto income and a 1% tax deducted at source, or TDS,...
forkast.news
‘High risk’ crypto activity most prevalent in Eastern Europe amid Russia-Ukraine war: Chainalysis
Crypto activity determined as “high risk” is more prevalent in Eastern Europe than in any other region, amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a Thursday report by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. Eastern Europe is the fifth-largest regional cryptocurrency market, according to Chainalysis, with US$630.9 billion in value received...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise along with all top 10 crypto as inflation sell-off turns bullish
Bitcoin rose in Friday evening trading in Asia to jump past its US$19,000 support line, with Ether and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining, led by XRP. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 3.33% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,647 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
forkast.news
Crypto.com to invest US$145 mln in France as base for European operations
Crypto.com said on Wednesday that the exchange will invest €150 million (US$145.5 million) in France to set up a European headquarters in Paris and expand operations in the region. Fast facts. The Singapore-based exchange said it will focus on compliance, business development and product with local hires. Crypto.com received...
forkast.news
What’s next for Binance after $100 million BNB hack?
Technology is often described in terms of an arms race. It’s an accurate assessment that’s no less true in the cryptocurrency industry than it is in any other, and to which recent events attest. Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, may be winning that race in terms of...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise; BNB little changed following BSC hard fork
Bitcoin gained in Thursday morning trading in Asia, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency holding above support at US$19,000. Ether, second on the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, also gained. Other coins on the top 10 moving higher included Solana, XRP and Tron. Cardano fell.
forkast.news
Ethereum supply would have grown by 350,000 tokens under PoW
Total Ethereum supply growth since September’s The Merge would have surpassed 350,000 tokens on Friday if the blockchain retained the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, a model the network ditched in favor of proof-of-stake (PoS) in the upgrade, according to data from Ether supply tracker ultrasound.money. Ethereum supply is up...
forkast.news
US Regulation Delays
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 13, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. There’s a power struggle over who regulates crypto in the US. Some argue digital assets are securities and that jurisdiction should lie with SEC – while others say they are commodities and the CFTC should be the regulators.
forkast.news
Blockchain.com granted in-principle approval for Singapore license
Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com has received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a license to offer “digital payment token” services in the city-state. Fast facts. Blockchain.com is the second crypto exchange to earn the central bank’s in-principle approval this week, following the largest U.S. exchange,...
forkast.news
Is crypto suffering from the same ills as TradFi?
The recent market downturn will go down as one of the defining events in the history of crypto. By revealing the systemic risks that had been bubbling inside the crypto lending system, the downturn has called into question crypto’s longevity and legitimacy. The overleveraged positions of centralized lenders such as Celsius Network and Voyager were exposed when market conditions shifted, culminating in their ultimate collapse. The ongoing credit and liquidity crisis highlighted the vulnerability of centralized finance and the promise of decentralized finance (DeFi) to fulfil this gap. This calls into question whether these two opposing paradigms could co-exist within crypto.
forkast.news
Tianjin boosts electricity rates to further punish underground crypto mining
Tianjin is the latest Chinese city to announce higher differential electricity rates in an effort to further discourage energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining, which the country banned in September 2021 but continues to exist in some pockets. Fast facts. The Tianjin Municipal Development and Reform Commission said in a Monday announcement the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether inch up; XRP rebounds following positive lawsuit ruling
Bitcoin inched up today to remain above the US$19,000 support line amid mixed results among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, led in gains by Tron. XRP rebounded from losses yesterday. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 0.17% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,112 at 4...
forkast.news
Crypto hackers on track for bonanza year as theft surges, Chainalysis says
October is the “biggest month in the biggest year ever” for cryptocurrency hackers, with US$718 million stolen from decentralized finance sites across 11 different hacks, according to Chainalysis, a U.S.-based company that tracks such data. At this rate, 2022 will surpass 2021 as the biggest year for hacking...
forkast.news
China digital currency transaction volume soars to nearly US$14B
China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) has reached 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) in transactions as of Aug. 31, 2022, the People’s Bank of China said via a verified WeChat account. Fast facts. The transaction volume soared 20.9% in two months since June. The number of transactions topped...
forkast.news
Bitcoin drops 3% as U.S. inflation rises 0.4% in September
Bitcoin dropped 3% after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, rose 0.4% in September from August. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization traded at US$18,432 at 10:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, according to CoinMarketCap. All cryptocurrencies in the...
forkast.news
Binance says BSC hard fork successful after hack
Binance Global Inc., the operator of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, says it successfully completed a hard fork of its BNB Smart Chain (BSC) network around 5 p.m. Hong Kong on Wednesday. Fast facts. A hard fork is a split in a blockchain to make a change on the...
