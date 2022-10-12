The recent market downturn will go down as one of the defining events in the history of crypto. By revealing the systemic risks that had been bubbling inside the crypto lending system, the downturn has called into question crypto’s longevity and legitimacy. The overleveraged positions of centralized lenders such as Celsius Network and Voyager were exposed when market conditions shifted, culminating in their ultimate collapse. The ongoing credit and liquidity crisis highlighted the vulnerability of centralized finance and the promise of decentralized finance (DeFi) to fulfil this gap. This calls into question whether these two opposing paradigms could co-exist within crypto.

