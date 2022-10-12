ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
FOX Sports

New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
FOX Sports

Sabres sign D Samuelsson to 7-year, $30 million contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres continued locking up their young core of players by signing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year, $30 million contract on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Samuelsson established himself as one of the team’s top blueliners in his second NHL season last year. He finished...
markerzone.com

CANADIENS DEFENCEMAN MIKE MATHESON OUT SEVERAL WEEKS FOLLOWING MRI ON UPPER-BODY INJURY

Earlier today, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've placed defenceman Mike Matheson on injured reserve and called up defenceman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. During yesterday's season opening press conference, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes revealed that Matheson underwent an MRI and the team...
Yardbarker

No help from refs as Rangers rough up Joel Eriksson Ek

The Minnesota Wild have a couple of cases to present to the NHL after Joel Eriksson Ek was roughed up three times in a matter of minutes in Thursday night's season opener against the New York Rangers. With the Wild trailing 3-0 in the second period, the officials missed what...
FOX Sports

Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
Yardbarker

Rangers crush Wild in opener; Evason criticizes 'awful' defense

All the hype entering the season and the Minnesota Wild got routed at home by the New York Rangers 7-3 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. Minnesota went down 3-0 in the first period and despite peppering shots on goal they couldn't get enough by all-world goalie Igor Shesterkin to keep up with the Rangers.
