Alton, KS

Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator

Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus. The...
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Hays police use ‘chemical irritant’ in standoff

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
