Little Dinero Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in west Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus. The...
Police on the scene at 'altercation' on Eighth Street
Law enforcement and Fort Hays State University are advising the public to avoid the area in the 300 block of West Eighth Street due to an ongoing police altercation. Check Hays Post for details as they become available.
WIBW
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Hays police use ‘chemical irritant’ in standoff
HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
