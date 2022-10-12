ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina 2, San Jose 1

First Period_1, San Jose, Svechnikov 1 (Megna, Karlsson), 17:48. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 2 (Svechnikov), 19:37. Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 1 (Pesce, Teravainen), 18:02. Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-17-10_35. San Jose 7-4-8_19. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 5. Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 1-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Reimer...
SAN JOSE, CA
Rocker Tommy Lee Attempts Again To Sell His 'Home Sweet Home' in Calabasas

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is attempting again to spin off his glam rock palace, reprising it for sale at $4,599,000. The Calabasas, CA, mansion has been on and off the market since 2016, when it was listed for $6 million. If it sells at its current price, it would be a loss for the musician, who paid $5,850,000 for it in 2007.
CALABASAS, CA

