Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is attempting again to spin off his glam rock palace, reprising it for sale at $4,599,000. The Calabasas, CA, mansion has been on and off the market since 2016, when it was listed for $6 million. If it sells at its current price, it would be a loss for the musician, who paid $5,850,000 for it in 2007.

