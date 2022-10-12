Read full article on original website
Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions
BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
Tiki Tubing owner previously arrested for molestation booked for violating protective order
DENHAM SPRINGS - The owner of an embattled tubing company who was previously arrested for molestation was arrested Wednesday for violating a protective order. In May 2022, Fore was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of sexual battery on a juvenile. Fore was released on a $25,000 bond.
Police: 16-year-old arrested after allegedly killing teen in midday shooting outside BR grocery store
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old allegedly shot and killed a teen outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
BRPD staying quiet about Allie Rice murder investigation; family still waiting for answers
BATON ROUGE - A month into the murder investigation of 21-year-old Allie Rice, and there are still more questions than answers. “We’re basically sitting, waiting patiently for anything we can grasp on to right now," said Paul Rice, Allie's father. Paul Rice told WBRZ Friday afternoon that he still...
BRPD uncovering details on violent offenders and gang recruiting with new microtargeting initiative
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is progressing with its microtargeting strategies to reduce crime-filled neighborhoods. So far, the strategies are revealing concerns over repeat offenders and juvenile gangs recruiting in classrooms. Plans for advanced microtargeting were announced during a press conference held with city officials after a...
Baton Rouge Police Department warns of police impersonator scam
BATON ROUGE - Local police are warning residents of a scam circulating in and around the capital area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the BRPD. They are using BRPD phone numbers and officer names in attempts to have victims send them money and stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
Suspect released from hospital, booked after being shot by officers at Highland Road apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man who was shot by police after he reportedly fired a gun at officers was released from the hospital and taken to jail Wednesday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at The Hub Apartments on Highland Road, just off Lee Drive. Officers were responding to a call concerning a person in emotional distress when they heard gunshots coming from a nearby building.
Police: Officer was rushing to 'emergency call' moments before violent crash Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - An officer was on his way to an "emergency call" when he slammed into a truck Thursday night, sending both drivers to a hospital. The wreck happened on Greenwell Springs Road, just east of Airline Highway, around 10 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit with its front end smashed.
Police arrest suspected gunman after victims found shot along I-10 Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after officers found two people shot along I-10 Tuesday night. The victims told police they were driving down 69th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone started shooting at their vehicle. One victim was struck in the leg, and the other was shot in the face.
Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg
BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BRPD officer hurt in violent crash on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a police officer, were taken to a hospital after a major crash Thursday night. The wreck happened on Greenwell Springs Road, just east of Airline Highway, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Video from the scene showed a fully-marked BRPD patrol unit with its front end smashed.
Amid recruiting struggles, Baton Rouge plans to offer up to $15K in incentives for new police officers
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday that the city plans to offer up to $15,000 in additional pay for new BRPD officers, the latest in a series of moves to fill vacancies at the department. The mayor's office and Police Chief Murphy Paul announced the new recruitment...
EBRSO investigating deadly overnight crash that killed 38-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning that left a woman dead. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was traveling north on Tucker Road when it left the road, hit a ditch, and flipped over. Deputies later confirmed the crash killed Marquita Jackson, 38.
Deputies looking for missing St. Helena man after finding his abandoned vehicle
ST. HELENA PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing Loranger man after they found his vehicle abandoned in another town. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Carlos Leroy Stephens' vehicle, a yellow 2003 Chevrolet Tracker, was found abandoned on LA 449 in Pine Grove on Thursday. Anyone with...
Renovations at Baker High paused after workers detect asbestos in demolished building
BAKER - Work to tear down and rebuild Baker High School was temporarily halted after crews discovered asbestos in at least one of the torn-down structures. Sources told WBRZ Thursday night that the renovations would be put on hold after the potentially dangerous material was detected in debris at the campus, which was shuttered after the 2016 flood.
Man freed from mangled truck after crash on I-10 Thursday morning
PORT ALLEN - First responders rushed to free a man who was pinned inside his truck after a crash on I-10 Thursday morning. The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on I-10 east before LA 415. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim ran into the back of an 18-wheeler as it was trying to merge back onto the interstate from the shoulder.
More than 200 helped community as part of annual 'Neighbors Day'
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees gave their time this week helping local charities. The company said more than 200 employees took part in "Neighbors Day" on Monday. Those employees spent roughly 1,000 total hours on their holiday helping charitable organizations throughout the Baton Rouge area.
Rats destroy belongings in storage unit, owner says he's not responsible
BATON ROUGE - The renter of a storage unit says rats destroyed his belongings, but the owner of the storage facility says it's the renter's responsibility to make sure their space is clean. Tarek Mustafa says he moved his stuff into A Storage Mall on Florida Boulevard in March. When...
