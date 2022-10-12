ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads. We've covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We're now getting information from Anderson County. Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
Anderson County, SC
Government
County
Anderson County, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen dies after ATV crash in Greenville County

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a 13-year-old girl passed away after an ATV crash on Oct. 7. The coroner said Emma Lyko was driving the ATV when it wrecked on Clark Avenue. She died from multiple blunt force injuries. A passenger was transported...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that's under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
#Rv Park#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Anderson Co#Fox#Anderson Motor Speedway#The Piercetown Community
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Just for Today recovery fundraiser

Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road's condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It's about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine's business "Pinnacle Wealth...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville back in action

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

