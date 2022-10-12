Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads. We’ve covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We’re now getting information from Anderson County. Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our...
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina
Teen dies after ATV crash in Greenville County
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 13-year-old girl passed away after an ATV crash on Oct. 7. The coroner said Emma Lyko was driving the ATV when it wrecked on Clark Avenue. She died from multiple blunt force injuries. A passenger was transported...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
FOX Carolina
Town of Starr rallies in support of family following fatal ATV accident
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Word spreads fast in Starr, and in addition to a GoFundMe page that’s nearly reached its goal – on Friday, hundreds gathered to rally in support of the family Hagen. Hagen leaves behind. But this is not the only way the public can help.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
FOX Carolina
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
greenvillejournal.com
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Development with up to 200 residential units receives final approval
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 13 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for over 45 acres on Fairview Street and Diamond Tip Boulevard. The applicant, Blackstock Development plans to use the acreage to develop:. An apartment complex with up...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. community celebrates Radio's birthday
FOX Carolina
Just for Today recovery fundraiser
FOX Carolina
Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
FOX Carolina
Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg Co. crash
A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville back in action
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10. Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont. They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a...
abccolumbia.com
Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia. Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station. That’s when they learned he was...
