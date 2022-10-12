Marketing is all about positioning your brand in the mind of the buyer, user or beneficiary so they see no suitable substitute for you and your products and services. For nonprofits, it is exactly the same. Most nonprofits focus on their strategic plans and forget that positioning themselves with volunteers, donors or collaborators is just as critical. Otherwise, they will remain unknown to those that can benefit from their offerings or can help sustain the organization. Just...

ADVOCACY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO