Game 3 of the NLDS is now in San Diego as the series is all tied up at one. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. The San Diego Padres did their job and took home-field advantage away from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s now a tied series as the next two games are held at Petco Park. This is familiar territory for the Dodgers as they face the Friars down in The Gaslamp around 9-10 times a season.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO