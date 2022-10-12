Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Chesterwood half-price; Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest; Wagon Barn Opens; Faculty Forum; Barbara Becker author talk; Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl; Chamber Music Performance
Chesterwood offers half-price admission through October 23. Stockbridge — Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces the continuation of half-price admission to all Berkshire County residents every weekend through October 23. Either Grounds-Only or Guided Tour tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the site...
theberkshireedge.com
Larry Spotted Crow Mann given NAACP Indigenous Award
Great Barrington — The NAACP Berkshires awarded its first-ever Indigenous Award to Larry Spotted Crow Mann during the Honoring Native American program on Saturday, October 8 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Mann is the founder and co-director of the Ohketeau Cultural Center in Ashfield. According to its website,...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
nomadlawyer.org
EXPLORE MASSACHUSETTS : TOP 7 STUNNING PLACES TO VISIT IN MASSACHUSETTS
Massachusetts is located on the east coast. This state is beautiful and rich in history. It’s home of beautiful sights like Boston, Cape Cod, and Martha’s Vineyard. This is especially true if your passion lies in the outdoors. Massachusetts boasts some of the finest hiking trails. We had...
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
theberkshireedge.com
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox died Friday, September 30 at Berkshire Medical Center of old age following an extraordinarily rich life that he shared with his wife Laurel, his grown children, grandchildren, and ever-present animal companions. Born in Zurich, Switzerland on September 19, 1931, the son of Ernst A. and...
Inquirer and Mirror
Oasis of baking excellence on Cape Cod
(Oct. 14, 2022) The Pain d’Avignon bakery and café close to the airport in Hyannis has become such an integral part of the fabric of living on or visiting Cape Cod that I have found myself taking it for granted. Sometimes, however, when I’m filling up my car...
theberkshireedge.com
AN INSPIRATION: Artist Lois Dickson
OLD CHATHAM, N.Y. — As I was getting in my car to leave Lois Dickson’s studio, she said in her wry way, “Not everyone has articles written about them when they’re 92 plus.”. Actually, Dickson is ageless. Lovely, no fuss white hair, cut short around her...
theberkshireedge.com
To The Manor Borne: Cassilis Farm in New Marlborough to be converted to affordable housing
Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Innovation in the Berkshires; Belinda Rathbone talk; Yuji Agematsu talk; Orchard Walk; Harvest Celebration; Misty Blues Concert; October Live Jazz
Innovation in the Berkshires investigates the future of technology. Pittsfield — The 2022 Virtual Lecture Series, “Innovation in the Berkshires,” occurs on Wednesdays, October 12 – November 16 at 5 – 6:30 p.m. This series is presented by OLLI at Berkshire Community College, 1Berkshire, and Berkshire Innovation Center. In this series, leaders in innovative firms in each of these sectors will share insights into their businesses. The stories of today’s innovators will be prefaced by the history of Berkshire-based innovation and the final program will explain the essential elements of a tech economy ecosystem that will nurture growth of these firms and expansion of tech-enabled firms in the Berkshires.
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
NECN
Vermont Brook's ‘Offensive' Name Is Changed After Months of Discussion
The name of a small waterway in southeastern Vermont has been changed after a state committee determined the previous name was a relic of history that needed to be thrown out to ensure a welcoming atmosphere to everyone. The Vermont Board of Libraries, which is in charge of what to...
theberkshireedge.com
Pierre G. Levesque, 78, of Lenox
It is with great sadness that the family of Pierre G. Levesque announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Son of the late Louis and Alice (Halle) Levesque, he was born January 23, 1944 in Saint Robert-Bellarmin, (Province of Quebec) Canada. Pierre came to the United States when he was 8 years old. He attended school in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963, where he took pride in having been a member of the school’s hockey team. He continued his love of the game by playing hockey for a period of time with the Semi-Pro team The High Lawn Jerseys.
