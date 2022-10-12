Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.

NEW MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO